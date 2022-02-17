Gospel Singer Erica Campbell Shows Off Weight Loss

Instagram

During Super Bowl weekend, there were a number of Black women performers who helped to celebrate the biggest night in sports, from country singer Mickey Guyton singing the national anthem to Jhene Aiko performing “America the Beautiful.” Gospel duo Mary Mary, LA natives, sang the Black national anthem, which is “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” During the performance and after, people noticed that Erica Campbell looked different. As it turns out, she is on a weight-loss journey that is going pretty well.

The mother of three thanked fans who had kind words for her leaner look, and shared encouragement to those looking to have the same success on their own mission to live a healthier lifestyle.

“Thanks for the encouragement!! I need it!!” she wrote on Instagram. “It is possible to do it. It is hard! You will get frustrated and It will seem like everyone is losing and [you’re] gaining weight while [you’re] working out and eating salad. Lol Sometimes the body doesn’t get the memo. It’s emotional it’s mental but don’t quit.”

She added, “give yourself time and celebrate the small wins, yes even 1lb. Do the work and be patient. Pray pray pray you can do this!!”

She also went into detail about the changes she’s seen and hopes to see on the scale.

“I had been stuck at 184lbs for a long time! In January I changed my mind and my habits!” she said. “Added water fasting to my regular lifestyle weekly! Accountability with my trainer and my sister Alana. Had to cook for my family even tho I wasn’t eating past 8pm. I was tempted to just eat what I wanted but I held on! I am 169lbs but I wanna be 150.”

If she keeps up with the great changes she’s made, she will certainly reach her goal soon enough. Campbell has spoken in the past about her drive to eat better and shed pounds, saying she wants to live her best life for those she loves.

“I don’t wanna lose weight because I’m in the public eye,” she once tweeted, “but because I wanna live for me for my family & to honor the life God has given me.”

She continued, “If I don’t eat right I won’t live long or I live miserable due to health problems.”

“Let’s get healthy,” she added, “And Live.”