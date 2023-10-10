Here The 6 Best Wellness Apps For World Mental Health Day And Beyond

Getty

Today is World Mental Health Day. On this day, we take time to raise awareness of mental issues around the world. For this World Mental Day, consider using mental health apps to help ground and uplift you. Mental health apps are mobile apps designed to help users improve their emotional well-being, become mindful, and address common mental health issues. Some mental health apps allow people to gain access to online talk therapy or meditation practices to cope with stress and anxiety or to improve sleep quality. The best mental health apps tend to be user-friendly, well-designed, and intentional about their unique features to help you improve your overall wellness in enjoyable, accessible ways. These apps can also remove some of the usual barriers to mental health care, while mindfulness and focused-based apps can help you achieve better productivity.

For Talk Therapy: BetterHelp All therapists on this app are licensed, accredited professionals. BetterHelp allows you to connect with them safely and conveniently online. This platform is affordable and convenient, as you can pay a low flat fee for live sessions and messaging with your therapist. Therapy doesn’t have to be expensive.

Talkspace: Depending on your therapy goals, your Talkspace therapist will help you process thoughts and feelings, understand your motivations, develop coping strategies, and more. You’ll connect through live sessions, ongoing messaging, or both.

Mindfulness: Headspace Think of Headspace as your mind’s best friend. They are here to help you center yourself and release the pressure of the day. Through science-backed meditation and mindfulness tools, Headspace helps you create life-changing habits to support your mental health and find a healthier, happier you.

For Sleep: The Calm app helps you to rest. Their app puts the tools to feel better in your back pocket, with personalized content to manage stress and anxiety, get better sleep, and feel more present. Relax your mind, and wake up as the person you want to be.

For Positive Thinking: Happify helps you to break old patterns and form new habits emotionally. Whether you’re sad, anxious, or stressed, Happify offers effective tools and programs to help you take control of your feelings and thoughts. For decades, our proven techniques have been developed by leading scientists and experts studying evidence-based interventions in positive psychology, mindfulness, and cognitive behavioral therapy.

Best for Anxiety: Worry Watch This app allows you to keep track of your worries and anxieties by journaling, guided coping techniques, and mood tracking.