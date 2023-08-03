Ari Lennox Reveals She’s Seven Months Sober

Josh Brasted/WireImage

Singer Ari Lennox had a vulnerable moment on Instagram recently when she shared her sobriety journey. This revelation came as a shock to fans as many weren’t aware she had issues with alcohol.

“7 months sober. That’s a lot of sober flights. A lot of sober conversations. A lot of facing things raw and head on,” Lennox wrote in her caption. “Honestly I don’t know what will happen when I reach a year sober.”

The “Shea Butter Baby” singer is one of a number of notable women who have publicly shared their journey to turning over a new leaf. Blac Chyna also recently shared that she’s been sober for 10 months.

“Don’t know if sobriety is forever or not but I can’t imagine going back to how things were,” Lennox noted, as she recalled “bad” instances of “passing out in the airport or having my emotions more heightened than needed.”

Lennox did have a period where she was making headlines for reasons other than her soulful music in previous years. For instance, she publicly went off on Oprah and Gayle King for King bringing up Kobe Bryant’s rape allegations during an interview after his death. She also had a stint in Amsterdam where she was arrested for “disturbing public order.”

Since being sober, Lennox said she feels “more in control of my emotions. More stable. More happy. More alert. More safe. More accepting of things I can’t control and more responsible with things I can.”

She continued, “I have less anxiety socially and when I’m ready to go, I go. I recognize my threshold with things and implement boundaries.”

Lenox also said partying is no longer her thing and attributes that to her overall evolution. “Maybe I’m changing and that’s deeper than alcohol. I like doing chill sweet things. I’m a chill b—h I realized.”

The 32-year-old has also been accepting help while on the road, admitting she isn’t “the best traveler” on her own.

“I’m so raw feeling everything in this world and my coping mechanisms are only healthier now,” the singer shared. “It’s nice to remember events as they are happening. It’s nice to be present. Sobriety is a very present experience.”

In true Ari fashion, she also disclosed that she hasn’t engaged in sex “in long over a year,” joking that she was “just casually communicating this to the universe.” She’s clearly been focusing her attention on her health and well-being.

Lennox has been open about her desire to find love in the past. The last person she publicly dated, albeit briefly, was Married at First Sight alum Keith Manley II last year.

Happy sobriety to this vibrant soul!