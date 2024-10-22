Diageo Elevates HBCU Homecomings With “Show Your HBCU Spirit” Activations

Diageo’s “Show Your HBCU Spirit” initiative is making waves this fall as it brings the vibrancy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to life with activations at homecomings and classics across the country. Teaming up with its popular brands—Casamigos, Crown Royal, and Guinness—Diageo is honoring the traditions of HBCUs, from Howard University in Washington, DC, to football classics in Alabama and Louisiana. However, the initiative is about more than just celebrations; it’s about the brand continuing its longstanding commitment to supporting the next gen of Black leaders through scholarship funding.

“What makes Howard ‘The Mecca,’ is the vibes, the energy and the people,” says actor and Howard alum Lance Gross.” He joined Diageo on their tour, which started at his alma mater last weekend.

This year, Howard University, celebrated 100 years of existence. To kick off the weekend, Diageo joined alumni and students in celebrating homecoming at the Bison Ball. The black-tie affair was a salute to alumni and the changemakers who have made lasting impacts across business, culture, and society. On the following day, the “Off The Yard” tailgate festival amplified Howard’s (better known as “The Mecca”) spirit, as alumni and current students gathered to celebrate decades of academic excellence and leadership within the Black community.

For those who bleed blue and white, these moments are more than just reunions; they’re a chance to reflect on the rich legacy of HBCUs and their ongoing contributions to society. Which is why it’s no surprise that HU’s own, Actor Lance Gross was on the yard and a part of the festivities. “Coming back for homecoming always feels like a family reunion,” Gross shared with ESSENCE. “It’s an incredible experience, and celebrating 100 years makes it even more special.”

Stephanie Childs, EVP of Corporate Relations at Diageo North America, expressed the company’s excitement about continuing its partnership with HBCUs. “We are honored to support the vibrant culture of HBCU Homecomings and Classics across our partner institutions,” Childs shared. “The legacy of these schools is reflected in the incredible contributions their graduates make to society and business. It’s a privilege to celebrate their achievements and traditions again this season.”



Beyond the game day celebrations, Diageo’s commitment to HBCUs is deeply rooted in financial support. Through permanent endowments at 29 HBCUs nationwide, Diageo is investing in the future of Black education. These endowments provide a continuous stream of scholarship funding, with over $400,000 generated in 2023 alone. This annual distribution ensures that future leaders have the financial resources they need to pursue academic excellence and make their own lasting contributions to society.

Up next, Diageo heads to Birmingham, Alabama, for “The Classic – Welcome to Birmingham” on October 25, where Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will clash in one of the largest HBCU football games in the nation. With Diageo serving as an official spirits partner, the weekend will bring fans together to revel in the tradition of HBCU football.

The 2024 fall season will culminate in New Orleans at the Bayou Classic on November 30, where Grambling State University and Southern University will face off in their 51st annual rivalry game. Diageo’s presence will include a spirited game day tailgate, as thousands of fans celebrate the rich traditions of HBCU football.

As the 2024 HBCU Homecoming and Classic season unfolds, Diageo’s “Show Your HBCU Spirit” initiative serves as a reminder of the lasting influence and importance of these institutions. From tailgates and football games to scholarships and financial support, Diageo is playing a key role in not only celebrating HBCU culture but also ensuring its future success.