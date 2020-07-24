Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Yesterday Christina Elmore took to Instagram to share her latest hairstyle, and it gave followers both joy and hair envy. The actress, who plays Marie on BET’s Twenties and Condola on HBO’s Insecure, joins a slew of Black actresses and celebrities who have taken the big chop leap this summer, including Tiffany Haddish, who did her own cut on Instagram Live to an audience of more than 4,000 followers.

Elmore simply captioned the post: yesterday. And her Hollywood colleagues quickly jumped into the comments to shower her with praise for the short natural cut. Some followers even reminisced on their own short hair, reminded through her photo just how much they missed it. Perhaps she’s getting people’s scissor fingers itching again?

Fellow Insecure castmate Yvonne Orji was amongst the countless celebrities who applauded Elmore’s beautiful new ‘do, observing that the two look similar with their cute cuts.

“Ohhhhh, are we twinning?!! LOVE IT,” Orji wrote. Elmore cheerfully responded, “Why yes we are!!”

Earlier this week Orji posted a photo of her own freshly cut hair on social media, alongside an inspirational message. Since her character on Insecure is consistently in wigs and weaves, it’s hard to say how long ago she did her chop. But in May the actress and comedian gave us a peek of her natural curls in an Instagram video.

Both ladies look incredible with these cuts. And we’ve seen Elmore with this style years ago, so we know that it’s a look she wears well.

As the big chop is shaping up to be the biggest hair trend of the season, we’re just waiting to see who’s next to join the short hair crew.