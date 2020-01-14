Getty Images

The phrase “new year, new hair” is still trending and with awards season getting into full swing we’re constantly watching what hairstyles our favorite celebrities are rocking. And so far, we love what we see.

Ladies (and gents) have not hesitated to come to the red carpet bringing their unique flair to styles that we’ve always known and loved. But we know that it’s their glam squads that are truly responsible for all the hair wonder that we Stan over at these events.

So we went straight to the source and asked the men and women behind the celebrity tresses what hairstyles they think will be popular in 2020 now that the decade has begun. While they’ll all look stunning on melanin-rich beauties (celebrity or not), there are some styles that are clear standouts amongst the gods and goddesses of hair during this red carpet season.

01 A Classic Bob “I think the bob is the look for 2020. I feel it will be all about an angular look it provides, that edge, the cool girl feel. Think Kerry Washington at the Golden Globes.” – Rochelle Walker Getty Images 02 The Retro Flip “The [retro] 60's flip hairstyle is back in 2020 and I am thinking it will be the hottest red carpet look yet! Now, stylists are getting even more creative with this style, adding it to high ponies and half-up dos. Better get the hairspray ready!” – Ursula Stephen Getty Images 03 Colorful Headwraps “I believe a truly classic, even vintage bob will be big this year. I also project that braids and beautiful fabric wraps will be big as well. Also many women who have grown out their natural hair are cutting it into shorter styles for easier maintenance.” – Pekela Riley Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images 04 The Curly Shag “As a hairstylist January is one of my favorite times of the year because I know people are ready and open for change. The curly shag—loved it in 2019 and still loving it in 2020. It has the right amount of sexy texture to it. This hairstyle works at many lengths, works with curly bangs, which I love, and minimizes the use of heat.” – Jennifer Covington Bowers Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images 05 The Sleek Bob “A sleek bob in a variation of styles, similar to the hairstyle I just did on Tiffany Haddish for the Like a Boss premiere in NYC.” – Lacy Redway Roy Rochlin/Getty Images 06 Ponytails “2020 is the year of the ponytail! I love the creativity that ponytails offer. It's a secret used by celeb artists to direct attention to certain aspects of the entertainer's face, or give a little lift. It's great for every hair texture and I love that it can be used to dress up a look or make it more casual.” – Monae Everett Instagram/@monaeartistry 07 Bold Shapes “I think really bold shapes will trend this year. I also think women will incorporate ropes, fabrics, and metals in their hair choices this year.” – Larry Sims JD Barnes 08 Retro Natural Styles "I think for women a retro aesthetic is going to land for 2020 and I hope more natural women become a little more creative with their ‘fros. I feel like the new year will give them more inspiration to step outside the box because you can style it in so many different retro ways. I can’t wait to see all the cool hair looks!" - Nigella Miller Steve Granitz/WireImage 09 The Shag “The Shag is definitely making a comeback for 2020—a layered hair style that can be worn short, medium or long. The layers are cut in an even progression, with the short layers at the top and longer layers at the bottom. I think its going to be big because no matter your length you can rock it!” – Kendall Dorsey Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Share :