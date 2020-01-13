The Best Beauty Looks From The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

Photo: Getty

Unfortunately, “Best Red Carpet Hair and Makeup” wasn’t an official category at Sunday night’s 25th Annual Critics Choice Awards. But that didn’t stop celebrities from donning trophy-worthy beauty looks or deter us from recognizing them.

Zendaya, who was nominated for “Best Actress In A Drama Series,” brought the drama with floor scrapping braids and amplified lashes. And “Best Actress” nominee, Lupita Nyong’o, brought the creativity with her unique updo.

We can’t forget to mention that in addition to beauty inspiration, stars also brought impeccable style.

To see the red carpet beauty moments that deserve an honorable mention, check out the gallery below.

