The Best Beauty Looks From The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

Unfortunately, “Best Red Carpet Hair and Makeup” wasn’t an official category at Sunday night’s 25th Annual Critics Choice Awards. But that didn’t stop celebrities from donning trophy-worthy beauty looks or deter us from recognizing them.
Zendaya, who was nominated for “Best Actress In A Drama Series,” brought the drama with floor scrapping braids and amplified lashes. And “Best Actress” nominee, Lupita Nyong’o, brought the creativity with her unique updo.
We can’t forget to mention that in addition to beauty inspiration, stars also brought impeccable style.
To see the red carpet beauty moments that deserve an honorable mention, check out the gallery below.
01
Lupita Nyong'o
25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
02
Cynthia Erivo
25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
03
Zendaya
25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
04
Niecy Nash
25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
05
Janet Mock
25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
06
Wanda Sykes
25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
07
Marsha Stephanie Blake
25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
08
Audra McDonald
25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
09
Susan Kelechi Watson
25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
10
Jennifer Lopez
25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
11
Ashleigh Murray
25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
12
Alana Arenas
25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards
13
Shahadi Wright Joseph
25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards