This evening, the 25th Annual Critics’ Awards is taking place in Santa Monica, California making it the second ceremony of awards season this year.

When there’s a carpet to strut one-of-one looks and runway favorites, you can bet you’ll catch a celeb or two waltzing their way in and tonight, was just the beginning of award celebrations for this year. With the Golden Globes happening just last week, celebrities swung into another lewk to celebrate the best in television tonight.

Our favorite stars like Zendaya, Neicy Nash, and Billy Porter all made appearances on the carpet while beloved actor Taye Diggs was the host of tonight’s show. Check out our favorite fashion moments from the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards.

01 Taye Diggs 02 Alana Arenasattends 03 Susan Kelechi Watson 04 Marcus Scribner 05 Sterling K. Brown 06 Jennifer Lopez 07 Jharrel Jerome 08 Ava DuVernay 09 MJ Rodriguez 10 Janet Mock 11 Wanda Sykes 12 Zendaya 13 Lupita Nyong'o 14 Niecy Nash 15 Cynthia Erivo 16 Billy Porter 17 Asante Blackk 18 Caleb McLaughlin 19 Ashleigh Murray

Share :