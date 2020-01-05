The 77th Annual Golden Globes is this evening and we are rounding up all of our favorite looks that are hitting the red carpet.
The Golden Globes has a history of birthing iconic fashion moments and we are catching the most striking styles this evening from black celebrities. With the red carpet start time at 6 pm. EST, early birds like entertainment host Nina Parker and Zuri Hall kicked off the evening ensuring their paparazzi time and ridding the hassle of a packed crowd. From Winnie Harlow making a statement with designer Laquan Smith on her arm to Tiffany Haddish sporting over $100k in jewels, tonight was all about fashion.
Check out our favorite red carpet looks from the 77th Annual Golden Globes.
Billy Porter in Alex Vinash
Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Gucci
Lisa Bonet in Fendi
Barry Jenkins in Thom Browne
Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent
Winnie Harlow in LaQuan Smith
Wesley Snipes
Cynthia Erivo in Thom Browne
Jennifer Lopez in Valentino
Eddie Murphy
Beyonce
Zuri Hall in Jovani
Tiffany Haddish in Galia Lahav
Kerry Washington in Altuzarra
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Kat Graham