The 77th Annual Golden Globes is this evening and we are rounding up all of our favorite looks that are hitting the red carpet.

The Golden Globes has a history of birthing iconic fashion moments and we are catching the most striking styles this evening from black celebrities. With the red carpet start time at 6 pm. EST, early birds like entertainment host Nina Parker and Zuri Hall kicked off the evening ensuring their paparazzi time and ridding the hassle of a packed crowd. From Winnie Harlow making a statement with designer Laquan Smith on her arm to Tiffany Haddish sporting over $100k in jewels, tonight was all about fashion.

Check out our favorite red carpet looks from the 77th Annual Golden Globes.

01 Billy Porter in Alex Vinash 02 Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Gucci 03 Lisa Bonet in Fendi 04 Barry Jenkins in Thom Browne 05 Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent 06 Winnie Harlow in LaQuan Smith 07 Wesley Snipes 08 Cynthia Erivo in Thom Browne 09 Jennifer Lopez in Valentino 10 Eddie Murphy 11 Beyonce 12 Zuri Hall in Jovani 13 Tiffany Haddish in Galia Lahav 14 Kerry Washington in Altuzarra 15 Da'Vine Joy Randolph 16 Kat Graham

