Lupita Nyong’o’s Critics’ Choice Awards Hair Is Making This Style Trendy Again

Getty Images

With the hair looks that Lupita Nyong’o has been giving since the new decade began (and for the past decade), it’s no surprise that she showed up to the 25th annual Critic’s Choice Awards with hair that’s reaching new heights. Literally.

The actress sported a large natural ponytail that looked like a cloud. It was reaching even further for the sky than the ponytail that she wore to last week’s Film Critics Circle Awards. Adorned with gold hair wire, the stunning look reminded us of why we look to her for hair inspiration.

Her stylist, master of tresses Vernon François, shared in an Instagram post what’s in his arsenal for perfect red carpet hair.

For this look he partnered with Matrix to get the beauty’s head-turning natural full bun. Buns and topknots are nothing new, but the way François polished the styles with the actress’ natural hair created a modern and fresh take on the hairdos.

We can see this billowy natural sky-high bun replacing the loose curl buns that were popular with natural hair lovers and trendsetters last year. We’re only into the second full week of the year and the starlet is already making big waves in beauty.

(Jean-Baptiste LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images)

Which is your favorite 2020 Lupita hairstyle so far?

Share :