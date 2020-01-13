Lupita Nyong’o’s Critics’ Choice Awards Hair Is Making This Style Trendy Again
Getty Images
By Shalwah Evans ·

With the hair looks that Lupita Nyong’o has been giving since the new decade began (and for the past decade), it’s no surprise that she showed up to the 25th annual Critic’s Choice Awards with hair that’s reaching new heights. Literally.

The actress sported a large natural ponytail that looked like a cloud. It was reaching even further for the sky than the ponytail that she wore to last week’s Film Critics Circle Awards. Adorned with gold hair wire, the stunning look reminded us of why we look to her for hair inspiration.

Her stylist, master of tresses Vernon François, shared in an Instagram post what’s in his arsenal for perfect red carpet hair.

View this post on Instagram

Collaboration with @Matrix today for #CriticsChoiceAwards preparing Lupita’s natural hair. So many of you DM to ask what other products I have in my kit that are essential for red carpet events. Here are some of the products I use from the TotalResults collection via #MatrixPartner and why: 1, MIRACLE CREATOR MULTI-TASKING HAIR TREATMENT a product that locks in moisture. 2, Having a flexible hairspray is imperative for when styling for the red carpet this Total Results High Amplify Hairspray is a flexible with a strong-hold, It's all day humidity resistant and provides great root lift – a must-have for maintaining hair's body through the day and night. Easily shampoos out, leaving no build up with is important for kinky hair types. 3, LENGTH GOALS EXTENSIONS PERFECTOR MULTI-BENEFIT STYLING SPRAY helps to elongate while reducing detangling and styling time amazing for kinky, coily, curly Hair extensions and wigs. 4. Total Results High Amplify Proforma Hairspray for a firm hold, texturizing finish with a little extra root hold. Salon professional products are necessary when you have a red carpet . Total Results High Amplify Proforma Hairspray is also fast-drying that locks in styles and adds intense hair shine Up to 24-hour anti-humidity. #ad #TotalResults . . #vernonfrancois #naturalhair #natural #ponypuff #kinkyhair #lupitanyongo

A post shared by Vernon François (@vernonfrancois) on

For this look he partnered with Matrix to get the beauty’s head-turning natural full bun. Buns and topknots are nothing new, but the way François polished the styles with the actress’ natural hair created a modern and fresh take on the hairdos.

We can see this billowy natural sky-high bun replacing the loose curl buns that were popular with natural hair lovers and trendsetters last year. We’re only into the second full week of the year and the starlet is already making big waves in beauty.

(Jean-Baptiste LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images)

Which is your favorite 2020 Lupita hairstyle so far?

Share :
TOPICS: