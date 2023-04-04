Zonnique And Tiny’s Sweet Mother-Daughter Moments Over The Years

If there’s one thing Zonnique Pullins will do, it’s stand by her mother and her work with Xscape. Pullins, 27, recently took to social media to defend her mom’s group, Xscape, and their influence on the culture, following several weeks of back and forth online about which ’90s girl group should headline a tour stemming from the hit Bravo limited series, SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B. Pullins, backing her mother up on the entertainment news page Hollywood Unlocked, stated that her group, Xscape, “Sold out a tour before ‘the mess’ I just wanted to make that clear in the comments.” This was in response to comments that SWV member Lelee Lyons made about neither group selling out an arena “alone.”

She continued, responding to commenters.

“Ya’ll so mad, keep talking about she said ‘alone’ knowing d*mn well the last concert you went to where it was only one act was probably michael jackson or taylor swift maybe…why would that ever be a big factor in the first place…and the facts don’t take from how great and legendary both of these groups are…ya’ll so quick to make one thing into the next…saying swv sold more records does not make xscape less than and saying xscape puts more a** in the seats doesn’t make swv less than. Just stating facts, I love everybody though.”

Aside from defending her mother’s group, Pullins also recently appeared in an episode of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B where she spent quality time with her mom and younger sister, Heiress. Pullins is no stranger to the television screen as she previously starred in VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle and has graced the stage singing in her own group, The Omg Girlz. The singing group was managed and signed to her mother’s Pretty Hustle record label.

Pullins and Tiny are known to have a close relationship, and the young startlet considers her mom to be one of her best friends. Tiny has shared that same sentiment. In a recent episode of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, she opened up about their relationship and said, “Zonnique, that’s my baby, my ace boon coon. She can finish my sentences because she knows what I’m going to say. She knows her momma.”

View some sweet moments of this special mother-daughter relationship from over the years.

01 Peach Perfect in 2022 Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Zonnique Pullins attend Kandi’s Peach Social at Bedroom Kandi Museum on December 16, 2022 in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 16: Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Zonnique Pullins attend Kandi’s Peach Social at Bedroom Kandi Museum on December 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

02 Empowering the Masses in 2019 Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Zonnique Pullins speak onstage during the 2019 Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo at Cobb Galleria Centre on November 10, 2019 in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 10: Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Zonnique Pullins speak onstage during 2019 Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo at Cobb Galleria Centre on November 10, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

03 Turned Up Together in 2017 Zonnique Pullins and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris attend Pierre ‘Pee’ Thomas’s Birthday Celebration at Gold Room QC Grand Casino on June 6, 2017 in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 06: Zonnique Pulling and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris attend Pierre ‘Pee’ Thomas Birthday Celebration at Gold Room QC Grand Casino on June 6, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

04 Three Generations of Closeness in 2016 Diane Cottle-Pope, Zonnique Pullins, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris attend Tiny’s 3rd Annual Mother Daughter Brunch Pageant at Scales 925 Restaurant on May 8, 2016 in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GA – MAY 08: Diane Cottle-Pope, Zonnique Pullins, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris attend Tiny’s 3rd Annual Mother Daughter Brunch Pageant at Scales 925 Restaurant on May 8, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

05 Red Carpet Ready in 2015 Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris and Zonnique Pullins arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios Ant-Man at Dolby Theatre on June 29, 2015 in Hollywood. HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 29: Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris (L) and Zonnique Pullins arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios “Ant-Man” at Dolby Theatre on June 29, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

06 A Birthday Celebration in 2015 Zonnique Pullins and Tameka “Tiny” Harris attend Tiny’s Celebrity Birthday Affair at Scales 925 Restaurant on July 14, 2015 in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GA – JULY 14: Zonnique Pullina and Tameka “Tiny” Harris attend “Tiny” Tameka Harris Celebrity Birthday Affair at Scales 925 Restaurant on July 14, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)