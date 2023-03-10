Zonnique Wishes She Had More Mother-Daughter Moments With Tiny

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Zonnique Pullins, daughter of Xscape singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris and stepdaughter to rapper T.I., reflected on her relationship with her mom during a recent episode of The Jay Hill Podcast. The singer and mother of one admitted she didn’t get as much quality time as she would have liked growing up with her famous mom.

Hill asked the 26-year-old singer what she would tell her mom if she could go back in time. Pullins replied by first sharing how she recently realized she’s emotionally numb to many of her feelings because she taught herself not to be hurt about things.

“When I was a kid, I was like ‘I wish my mom would come off the road and I want my dad to come out of prison,’ and after a while, it was just my life.”

Zonnique became a mom in December 2020. She had her daughter, Hunter Zoelle James, with rapper Bandhunta Izzy.

Rapper T.I., 42, is Zonnique’s stepfather. Her biological dad is Zonnie Pullins and he spent some time in prison when the reality TV star was younger.

As the conversation progressed, Zonnique explained that she doesn’t have those feelings anymore and has a great relationship with her mom now as they’re like “best friends.”

“I don’t hold that against her that she was on the road and doing all those things. I guess I would have liked to have those mommy-daughter moments but honestly now that I’m a mom, I guess that’s what I would have wanted with my daughter,” she said.

Hill then probed further to find out more specific moments when the singer felt deeply hurt in her life.

“I would say what hurt me is honestly my mom being with TIP all the time. Like even now, today, that’s how it is. They’re just tied to the hip,” she said. “It’s like they’d rather go places with each other, so any time, she gotta go, he gotta go.”

TIP, also known as T.I., has been married to Tiny for over a decade. The couple got married in 2010 and created a blended family at the time. They are a family of seven, with the couple sharing three of those children together—King, Major and Heiress. T.I. had three children before meeting Tiny: Domani, Messiah and Deyjah.