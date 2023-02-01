Bravo Releases Official Trailer For ‘SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B’

Yesterday (Jan. 31), Bravo released the first look at its upcoming show SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B. The six-episode limited program features the two ’90s girl groups as they team up for a special one-night-only concert event.

​​The series will follow the original members of both groups – Xscape’s Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha Scott-Bivens, and Tamika Scott; and SWV’s Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” George, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons. But as the show’s trailer reveals, these stars will try their best to make collaborating as simple as possible while they prepare to take the stage together. The seven singers also need to balance life and family obligations with their career resurgence. SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B will also give an inside look at Scott-Bivens’ solo record deal with Motown Gospel as they dive into what separated them.

“The ladies will take viewers on the ultimate fan experience as they reveal the inner workings of putting on a live concert and expose the discord and complex dynamics of sisterhood within singing groups,” reads Bravo’s announcement. “Such as the bombshell revelation of the Scott sisters’ dark secret, which threatens to tear their family apart and drive a wedge between Xscape. From wars about set design and setlists, to epic battles over which group should headline, these women don’t hold back.”

SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B premieres March 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Take a look at the trailer below.