See The Stars At The White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner

Stars in the entertainment, politics, and media worlds aligned in the nation’s capital for the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday.

Daily Show host and comedian Roy Wood Jr. took on hosting duties, where he roasted embattled Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, joked about President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, and shouted out Cardi B and her legal entanglements (“Three people you don’t want to see in a courtroom: That’s Dominion, Cardi B or Gwyneth Paltrow. You’re going to lose,” he quipped).

The dinner–which raises money for emerging political journalists and funds the Association’s work to “educate the public about the value of the First Amendment and a free press”– returned for the first time in-person last year after a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

See the looks from the “nerd prom” dinner and red carpet.

01 Sunny Hostin US lawyer Sunny Hostin arrives for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

02 Winnie Harlow and NBA player Kyle Kuzma Canadian model Winnie Harlow (L) and US basketball player Kyle Kuzma arrive for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

03 VP Kamala Harris US Vice President Kamala Harris attends the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

04 Roy Wood Jr and President Joe Biden US comedian Roy Wood Jr (L) shakes hands with US President Joe Biden during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

05 Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley US Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) arrives for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

06 Civil rights attorney Ben Crump US attorney Ben Crump arrives for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

07 John Legend US musician John Legend arrives for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

08 Angelica Ross US actress Angelica Ross arrives for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

09 Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle Griner US basketball player Brittney Griner (L) and her spouse Cherelle Griner arrive for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

10 Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens arrives for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

11 Rev. Al Sharpton US Reverend Al Sharpton arrives for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

12 NBC News Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor US journalist Yamiche Alcindor arrives for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

13 Host Nate Burleson and Atoya Burleson US television host Nate Burleson (R) and Atoya Burleson arrive for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

14 Ego Nwodim US actress Ego Nwodim arrives for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

15 White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre arrives for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

16 NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 29: Kristen Welker attends the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

17 Rosario Dawson WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 29: Rosario Dawson attends the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

18 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 29: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)