See The Stars At The White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

Media mavens, Hollywood mainstays, and political stars joined the annual dinner, with Daily Show star and comedian Roy Wood Jr. holding down hosting duties.
By Malaika Jabali ·

Stars in the entertainment, politics, and media worlds aligned in the nation’s capital for the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday.

Daily Show host and comedian Roy Wood Jr. took on hosting duties, where he roasted embattled Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, joked about President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, and shouted out Cardi B and her legal entanglements (“Three people you don’t want to see in a courtroom: That’s Dominion, Cardi B or Gwyneth Paltrow. You’re going to lose,” he quipped).

The dinner–which raises money for emerging political journalists and funds the Association’s work to “educate the public about the value of the First Amendment and a free press”– returned for the first time in-person last year after a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

See the looks from the “nerd prom” dinner and red carpet.

