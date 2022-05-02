Media Stars Shine At The White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Some of your favorite actors, comedians, and commentators descended on Washington, D.C. for the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the annual tradition that sees White House press and other political reporters and prominent media figures gathering to honor the work of the press and fund scholarships for budding journalism students.
President Joe Biden was the first president to attend in six years’ time, joining The Daily Show host Trevor Noah for a good-natured (yet bitingly true) roast of the newest administration, the political climate, and world events. The President himself even joined in, taking the podium with a few well-placed jokes of his own, often at his own expense.
