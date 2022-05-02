Media Stars Shine At The White House Correspondents’ Dinner
By Rivea Ruff ·

Some of your favorite actors, comedians, and commentators descended on Washington, D.C. for the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the annual tradition that sees White House press and other political reporters and prominent media figures gathering to honor the work of the press and fund scholarships for budding journalism students.

President Joe Biden was the first president to attend in six years’ time, joining The Daily Show host Trevor Noah for a good-natured (yet bitingly true) roast of the newest administration, the political climate, and world events. The President himself even joined in, taking the podium with a few well-placed jokes of his own, often at his own expense.

Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, speaks during the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The annual dinner raises money for WHCA scholarships and honors the recipients of the organization’s journalism awards. Photographer: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Take a look at the stars and press figures in attendance below:

01
Gayle King
02
Al Sharpton, Joy-Ann Reid
03
Kyla Pratt
04
Fat Joe
05
2022 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner
06
Chris Tucker
07
Mario Van Peebles
08
Ziwe Fumudoh
09
Daniel ‘Desus Nice’ Baker
10
Roy Wood Jr.
11
Don Lemon
12
Symone Sanders
13
Yamiche Alcindor
14
Ben Crump
15
Abby Phillip
16
Alicia Quarles
17
Frederica Wilson

