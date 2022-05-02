Media Stars Shine At The White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Some of your favorite actors, comedians, and commentators descended on Washington, D.C. for the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the annual tradition that sees White House press and other political reporters and prominent media figures gathering to honor the work of the press and fund scholarships for budding journalism students.

President Joe Biden was the first president to attend in six years’ time, joining The Daily Show host Trevor Noah for a good-natured (yet bitingly true) roast of the newest administration, the political climate, and world events. The President himself even joined in, taking the podium with a few well-placed jokes of his own, often at his own expense.

Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, speaks during the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The annual dinner raises money for WHCA scholarships and honors the recipients of the organization’s journalism awards. Photographer: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Take a look at the stars and press figures in attendance below:

01 Gayle King 02 Al Sharpton, Joy-Ann Reid 03 Kyla Pratt 04 Fat Joe 05 2022 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner 06 Chris Tucker 07 Mario Van Peebles 08 Ziwe Fumudoh 09 Daniel ‘Desus Nice’ Baker 10 Roy Wood Jr. 11 Don Lemon 12 Symone Sanders 13 Yamiche Alcindor 14 Ben Crump 15 Abby Phillip 16 Alicia Quarles 17 Frederica Wilson