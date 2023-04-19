What Is The Fox News, Dominion Case About?

Timothy Clary/ Getty Images

Fox News has settled a major defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. Dominion, a voting machine company, sued the cable news network over misleading coverage of the 2020 election. Dominion filed a lawsuit against Fox in 2021, seeking $1.6 billion in damages.

Instead of the expected proceedings, the two sides reached an agreement just before opening statements were set to begin on day one of the trial. Here’s what to know about this historic defamation case.

What Happened?

After former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, Dominion claimed that Fox News promoted various pro-Trump conspiracies, including false and potentially damaging information regarding the company’s voting technology.

Fox was accused of regularly airing claims that the company’s voting devices were rigged against Trump in the 2020 election while knowing the allegations were false. However, Fox claimed it was relaying newsworthy accusations by the Republican president’s supporters. The network claimed that libel laws supported its position legally.

Dominion’s Response To The Settlement

“Truth matters. Lies have consequences,” said Justin Nelson, an attorney for Dominion Voting Systems, during a press conference following the Court’s adjournment, where he disclosed details of the company’s settlement with Fox News.

“Today’s settlement of $787,500,000 represents vindication and accountability,” Nelson said. “Today represents a ringing endorsement for truth and for democracy.” The CEO of Dominion, John Poulos, called it a “historic settlement.” “Throughout this process, we have sought accountability,” Poulos said. “Truthful reporting in the media is essential to democracy.”

The Response From Fox News

After a settlement was reached, representatives of Fox News released a statement saying, “We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems. We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects FOX’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards.”

The statement continued, “We are hopeful that our choice to settle this disagreement with Dominion peacefully, rather than the bitterness of a divisive trial, will allow the country to move ahead from these concerns.” There has been no apology issued.

What Happens Next?

The financial and legal issues facing Fox will continue as the media company has to also answer to a similar lawsuit from another voting technology company, Smartmatic, which was frequently grouped in with Dominion.

Smartmatic’s $2.7 billion lawsuit was permitted to proceed by a New York judge last month. Another concern for Fox is what its shareholders may do. Shareholders can sue the network for damages caused by its choices. According to the Washington Post, one of them filed a lawsuit this month. Others have asked for company records, so the saga continues.