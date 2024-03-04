What’s New And Black On Netflix In March

Courtesy of Netflix

Since the beginning of the year, Netflix has been cranking out a list of original content for the viewer’s enjoyment. Films such as Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa, and The Greatest Night in Pop documentary have captivated audiences around the world, keeping the streamer in high demand. So, as we enter the month of March, let’s take a look at what Netflix has in store.

To kick things off, movies like 21 Bridges, Madea’s Family Reunion, and The Great Debaters, starring Denzel Washington will hit Netflix on the 1st. Sitcom’s such as The Jamie Foxx Show and Martin also can be seen this month, along with the popular reality series Love & Hip-Hop. The biopic Shirley rounds out March, so the next 30 days will be filled with new and exciting content.

Check out what’s new and Black on Netflix this month.

21 Bridges – (3/1) Starring Chadwick Boseman, 21 Bridges tells the story of a Manhattan detective on a mission racing against time to catch two cop killers — and makes a shocking discovery.

The Great Debaters – (3/1) Directed by and starring Denzel Washington, who’s cast alongside Forest Whitaker and Nate Parker, The Great Debaters captures the real-to-life experiences of the Wiley College debate team.

A Madea Family Funeral – (3/1) A family celebration takes a turn when Madea must make arrangements for an impromptu funeral and keep long-buried secrets from hampering the homegoing.

Devil in a Blue Dress – (3/1) Based on Walter Mosley’s 1990 novel of the same name, Devil in a Blue Dress features Denzel Washington and Don Cheadle Set in 1948, the film follows World War II veteran Ezekiel “Easy” Rawlins who, desperate in need of a job, becomes drawn into a search for a mysterious woman.

The Jamie Foxx Show, Seasons 1–5 – (3/1) Aspiring actor and talented performer Jamie King moves to Hollywood and works at his aunt and uncle’s hotel while juggling schemes and dreams of stardom.

Love & Basketball – (3/1) Written and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood in her feature film directorial debut, Love & Basketball is produced by Spike Lee and Sam Kit and stars Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps. It tells the story of Quincy McCall and Monica Wright, two next-door neighbors in Los Angeles, who are pursuing their respective basketball careers before eventually falling for each other.

Think Like a Man – (3/1) Starring an ensemble cast featuring Michael Ealy, Meagan Good, Regina Hall, Kevin Hart, Terrence J, Taraji P. Henson, Romany Malco, Gabrielle Union, and more, Think Like a Man chronicles four women set out to solve their relationship problems using advice from a bestselling book.

Think Like a Man Too – (3/1) In the follow-up to 2012’s Think Like a Man, the crew heads to Las Vegas for a romantic wedding weekend. The trip goes awry when the men and women attempt to outdo each other in a raucous night of debauchery.

30 for 30: The Fab Five – (3/17) The Fab Five is a 2011 ESPN Films documentary about the 1990s Michigan Wolverines freshmen basketball players known collectively as the Fab Five: Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson.

Love & Hip Hop New York, Seasons 1–2 Love & Hip Hop: New York is the original installment of the Love & Hip Hop reality television series that chronicles the lives of several people in New York City who are involved with hip hop music.

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership – (3/19) Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership is the debut one-hour stand-up special from comedian Brian Simpson. Set to premiere globally on March 19, this groundbreaking special marks the first-ever comedy special to be shot at Joe Rogan’s club, The Comedy Mothership, in Austin, Texas.

Shirley – (3/24) Shirley Chisholm makes a trailblazing run for the 1972 Democratic presidential nomination after becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress.