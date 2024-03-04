HomeEntertainment

What’s New And Black On Netflix In March

From the biopic ‘Shirley’ starring Regina King, to sitcoms such as ‘Martin’ and ‘The Jamie Foxx Show,’ there’s plenty of new content this month to look forward to.
What’s New And Black On Netflix In March
Courtesy of Netflix
By Okla Jones ·

Since the beginning of the year, Netflix has been cranking out a list of original content for the viewer’s enjoyment. Films such as Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa, and The Greatest Night in Pop documentary have captivated audiences around the world, keeping the streamer in high demand. So, as we enter the month of March, let’s take a look at what Netflix has in store.

To kick things off, movies like 21 Bridges, Madea’s Family Reunion, and The Great Debaters, starring Denzel Washington will hit Netflix on the 1st. Sitcom’s such as The Jamie Foxx Show and Martin also can be seen this month, along with the popular reality series Love & Hip-Hop. The biopic Shirley rounds out March, so the next 30 days will be filled with new and exciting content.

Check out what’s new and Black on Netflix this month.

TOPICS: 