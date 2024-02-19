WATCH: Regina King Gives A Powerful Performance In Netflix’s New Film, ‘SHIRLEY’

Photo Credit: Glen Wilson/Netflix © 2023.

Today, Netflix released the official trailer for SHIRLEY, starring Academy Award winner Regina King as the political icon Shirley Chisholm. The film tells the inspirational story of the first Black woman elected to Congress, and her trailblazing 1972 presidential campaign.

SHIRLEY. (L to R) Regina King as Shirley Chisholm and Terrence Howard as Arthur Hardwick Jr. in Shirley. Cr. Glen Wilson/Netflix © 2023.

Written and directed by John Ridley, SHIRLEY celebrates Chisholm’s legacy as a staunch advocate for equal rights and an inspiration to a generation that is now in a place of power to enact change. King’s transformative portrayal of Chisholm is complemented by a star-studded ensemble including Lance Reddick, Lucas Hedges, Christina Jackson, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Terrence Howard.

The film releases globally on Netflix on Friday, March 22.

Take a look at the trailer for SHIRLEY below.