What’s New And Black On Netflix In July

From classic films like ‘The Wiz’ to the sports doc ‘Simone Biles Rising,’ the streamer brings some amazing content this month to audiences worldwide.
Courtesy of Netflix
By Okla Jones ·

Netflix continues to deliver great films and shows with each passing month. In July, the platform will include 1978’s The Wiz, starring Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Richard Pryor, Lena Horne, and more. Fresh off the success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Netflix will release the first two installments of the Bad Boys franchise on July 8. Featuring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the iconic action comedy films will surely have viewers on the edge of their seats. 

As far as original content, Eddie Murphy will reprise his role as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Later in the month, viewers can also see Simone Biles’ complex journey to the summer Olympics in the powerful documentary Simone Biles Rising

From introspective biopics to exciting dramas, here is what’s new and Black on Netflix in July.

