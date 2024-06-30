Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix continues to deliver great films and shows with each passing month. In July, the platform will include 1978’s The Wiz, starring Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Richard Pryor, Lena Horne, and more. Fresh off the success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Netflix will release the first two installments of the Bad Boys franchise on July 8. Featuring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the iconic action comedy films will surely have viewers on the edge of their seats.

As far as original content, Eddie Murphy will reprise his role as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Later in the month, viewers can also see Simone Biles’ complex journey to the summer Olympics in the powerful documentary Simone Biles Rising.

From introspective biopics to exciting dramas, here is what’s new and Black on Netflix in July.

The Wiz – (7/1) A musical retelling of The Wizard of Oz featuring Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Nipsey Russell, Ted Ross, Mabel King, Theresa Merritt, Thelma Carpenter, Lena Horne, and Richard Pryor.

The Blind Side – (7/1) Based on the 2006 book of the same name by Michael Lewis, the film tells the story of Michael Oher, a football offensive lineman who overcame an impoverished upbringing to play in the National Football League. BSTRL2-00005 QUINTON AARON as Michael Oher in Alcon EntertainmentÕs drama ÒThe Blind Side,Ó a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

SPRINT: Season 1 – (7/2) The new documentary chases the lives of the world’s fastest humans. It features Olympic athletes Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, Shericka Jackson, and more.

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel Foley – (7/3) In this Netflix Original, Eddie Murphy is back as the Los Angeles police detective Axel Foley with a new case. He stars alongside Taylour Paige.

Bad Boys – (7/8) This buddy cop action comedy film is directed by Michael Bay in his feature directorial debut, produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer, and stars Martin Lawrence, Will Smith, Theresa Randle, and more.

Bad Boys II – (7/8) The sequel to the 1995 film Bad Boys, in addition to the second film in the series. Martin Lawrence, Will Smith, and Theresa Randle reprise their roles from the previous film.

Receiver: Season 1 – (7/10) The Follow-up sports documentary series to Quarterback. This series follows the 2023 season of NFL receivers Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Simone Biles Rising – (7/17) The four-part sports documentary series premieres July 17, and chronicles Biles’ journey back to the top at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Inspection – (7/18) Inspired by Elegance Bratton’s real-life experiences, the film follows a young gay black man who defiantly endures brutal training at a Marine Corps boot camp, seeking approval from his homophobic mother.