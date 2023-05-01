Home · News

What’s New And Black On Netflix In May

From Academy Award-winning biopics to Beyoncé’s theatrical debut, there are plenty of films on the digital streamer to check out this month.
By Okla Jones ·

As April comes to a close and we bring in the month of May, Netflix will unveil dozens of new content for audiences worldwide to enjoy. 

This month, there are several Black films available to watch on the digital streaming platform, ranging from comedy and drama, to biopics of important figures in world history. On the 1st, viewers can check out American Gangster starring Denzel Washington, along with 2017’s Marshall, which features an amazing performance by the late, great Chadwick Boseman. Another period piece that will be available in the coming weeks is Queen Cleopatra, a new documentary-style film that has been met with bouts of praise, along with some heavy criticism.

Netflix subscribers will also experience a large dose of funny in May, with Fifty Shades of Black premiering on May 15, and Wanda Sykes’ first standup special in almost four years. The comedy film Austin Powers in Goldmember will also hit the DSP today, which is the theatrical debut for Grammy Award-winning entertainer Beyoncé, which is filled with fun and laughter, in addition to some amazing music  numbers for your enjoyment.

Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in May.

