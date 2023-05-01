As April comes to a close and we bring in the month of May, Netflix will unveil dozens of new content for audiences worldwide to enjoy.

This month, there are several Black films available to watch on the digital streaming platform, ranging from comedy and drama, to biopics of important figures in world history. On the 1st, viewers can check out American Gangster starring Denzel Washington, along with 2017’s Marshall, which features an amazing performance by the late, great Chadwick Boseman. Another period piece that will be available in the coming weeks is Queen Cleopatra, a new documentary-style film that has been met with bouts of praise, along with some heavy criticism.

Netflix subscribers will also experience a large dose of funny in May, with Fifty Shades of Black premiering on May 15, and Wanda Sykes’ first standup special in almost four years. The comedy film Austin Powers in Goldmember will also hit the DSP today, which is the theatrical debut for Grammy Award-winning entertainer Beyoncé, which is filled with fun and laughter, in addition to some amazing music numbers for your enjoyment.

Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix in May.

01 Flight (5/1) This film stars Denzel Washington as William “Whip” Whitaker Sr., an alcoholic airline pilot who miraculously crash-lands his plane after a mechanical failure, saving nearly everyone on board. Although hailed a hero, an investigation soon begins to cast the captain in a different light.

02 American Gangster (5/1) This film is based on the criminal career of Frank Lucas, and stars Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe with co-stars Ted Levine, John Ortiz, Josh Brolin, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ruby Dee, Lymari Nadal and Cuba Gooding Jr.

03 Austin Powers in Goldmember (5/1) Goldmember is a loose parody of the James Bond films and stars Beyoncé Knowles in her theatrical film debut alongside Mike Myers.

04 Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (5/1) This is a Tyler Perry movie about two families living on opposite sides of the class spectrum but are intertwined in both love and business.

05 Marshall (5/1) Starring the late Chadwick Boseman as Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Supreme Court Justice, and focuses on one of the first cases of his career.

06 For Colored Girls (5/1) Written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry, the film features an ensemble cast which includes Janet Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Phylicia Rashad, Thandiwe Newton, Loretta Devine, Anika Noni Rose, Tessa Thompson, Kimberly Elise, Kerry Washington, and Macy Gray, and depicts the interconnected lives of ten black women, exploring their lives and struggles as women of color.

07 Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (5/4) Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is an upcoming drama limited series created by Shonda Rhimes for Netflix. The series is a prequel spin-off of the Netflix series Bridgerton, and will focus on young Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power.

08 Queen Cleopatra (5/10) As Egypt’s last pharaoh, Cleopatra fights to protect her throne, family and legacy in this docudrama featuring reenactments and expert interviews.

09 Fifty Shades of Black (5/15) Romantic comedy spoof movie starring Marlon Wayans, Kali Hawk and the late Fred Willard.

10 All American Season 5 (5/23) All American is a sports TV drama series on The CW, and is inspired by the life of professional American football player Spencer Paysinger, with Daniel Ezra in the lead role. Season 5 will hit the streaming platform on May 23.