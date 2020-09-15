Chadwick Boseman Laid To Rest Near South Carolina Hometown

Chadwick Boseman | Photo by Dennis Leupold

With news of Chadwick Boseman’s homegoing arrangements, the reality of losing our Black Panther has finally set in.

The actor, who died on August 28 at his home in Los Angeles from multiple organ failure (with the underlying cause being colon cancer), was buried at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina. The burial took place six days following his death—September 3—according to his death certificate. The cemetery was just 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson.

On the same day as the burial, his hometown paid tribute to their fallen star with a screening of Black Panther, where fans wore masks and followed social distancing guidelines while remembering the star.

Days later, Boseman was also honored at an intimate memorial in Malibu, California, on September 5 with his wife, close friends and Black Panther castmates.

The documents also showed that Boseman had surgery to remove the colon cancer in 2016 after his diagnosis and in March had laparoscopic surgery to remove cancer that had metastasized. His death was revealed in a family statement posted to his Instagram last month.

The actor who brought so many of our Black icons to life on-screen, including Jackie Robinson, died on the same day that Major League Baseball was celebrating Robinson.