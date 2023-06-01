June is here once again. With the days getting warmer, the box office will be blazing with some highly-anticipated summer films. Nowadays, you don’t have to go to a theater to see the best content around. Many of the streaming platforms are the first to receive these new films and shows, and Netflix – of course – continues to reign supreme.

This month, the popular streaming platform will debut several originals, including 85 South: Ghetto Legends, and On the Line: The Richard Williams Story. Netflix will also feature some hilarious comedies such as Death at a Funeral, How High, and About Last Night starring Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy, Regina Hall, and Joy Bryant. Jamie Foxx, who was hospitalized in April due to a “medical emergency,” will appear in two films on the DSP in the coming weeks, with Jarhead and The Kingdom.

So, for those nights when you just want to stay in for a bit, here’s what’s new and Black on Netflix in June.

01 About Last Night (2014) – 6/1 Kevin Hart headlines this ensemble romantic comedy.

02 Death at a Funeral (2010) – 6/1 Ensemble comedy starring Martin Lawrence, Chris Rock, Regina Hall, and more. (l to r) Chris Rock, Regina Hall and Martin Lawrence star in Screen Gems’ comedy DEATH AT A FUNERAL.

03 The Kingdom (2007) – 6/1 Jamie Foxx stars in this dramatic war film.

04 How High (2001) – 6/1 Comedy starring Method Man, Redman, and Mike Epps.

05 Jarhead (2005) – 6/1 A young Marine sniper awaiting action in the Gulf War experiences the loneliness and frustrations of combat while worrying about home and his future.

06 Race (2016) – 6/16 Stephen Hopkins directs this sports biopic about Jesse Owen’s quest to become the greatest track and field athlete of all-time.

07 85 South: Ghetto Legends (2023) – 6/20 Stand-up comedy special with comedy trio DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean.

08 On the Line: The Richard Williams Story (2022) – 6/23 Documentary on Richard Williams – the father and coach of Venus and Serena Williams.