What’s New And Black On Netflix In June

From Netflix originals like ‘The Perfect Find’ to the ensemble comedy ‘About Last Night,’ there are plenty of great films and shows hitting the streamer this month.
By Okla Jones

June is here once again. With the days getting warmer, the box office will be blazing with some highly-anticipated summer films. Nowadays, you don’t have to go to a theater to see the best content around. Many of the streaming platforms are the first to receive these new films and shows, and Netflix – of course – continues to reign supreme.

This month, the popular streaming platform will debut several originals, including 85 South: Ghetto Legends, and On the Line: The Richard Williams Story. Netflix will also feature some hilarious comedies such as Death at a Funeral, How High, and About Last Night starring Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy, Regina Hall, and Joy Bryant. Jamie Foxx, who was hospitalized in April due to a “medical emergency,” will appear in two films on the DSP in the coming weeks, with Jarhead and The Kingdom

So, for those nights when you just want to stay in for a bit, here’s what’s new and Black on Netflix in June.

