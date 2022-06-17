Kevin Hart To Open Plant-Based Restaurant In LA

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

After conquering stand-up comedy stages and blockbuster films, comedian Kevin Hart has his eyes set on a whole new business venture that’s sure to please your pallet.

This week, the Ride Along actor announced that he will be opening up a plant-based restaurants in Los Angeles called Hart House.

The 100 percent plant-based menu will feature “burg’rs,” “chick’n” sandwiches, salads, nuggets, fries, tots and milkshakes that are free of hormones, artificial colors, preservatives, and high fructose corn syrup — but still tasty enough for non-vegan customers to enjoy.

Courtesy of Hart House

To develop the restaurant’s offerings, Hart sought out the expertise of chef Michael Salem, former head of culinary innovation at Burger King.

In an exclusive interview with Los Angeles Magazine, Salem, who brought the Impossible Whopper to Burger King, told the publication about his vision and contribution to the restaurant’s innovative cuisine.

“It’s one thing when you hear someone’s idea and you get excited about working with a celebrity. It’s another thing when you hear about somebody’s idea and it actually really resonates with your life’s work and that’s what happened to me,” he shared.

“I’ve seen too many animals die. I’ve been too guilty about the food I’ve been serving the community, making people really unhealthy for a long time, and I just don’t think it’s necessary. I think this is really the future of fast food, so that’s why I took the gig. I just thought it was an incredible chance to really make a difference and leave a legacy on food service and an industry that’s been so good to me.”

Hart House CEO Andy Hooper told the magazine that Hart’s idea behind the restaurant first began during the pandemic following the actor’s transition into a plant-based diet a year prior.

In 2020, Hart, 42, joined The Joe Rogan Experience to open up about the life-altering car accident that gave him a new lease on life and shared his approach to adopting a plant-based lifestyle.

“Just because you make the decision to go and try plant-based, doesn’t mean you have to [be engulfed] in that world,” Hart shared. “Learn it, understand it, and see if there are benefits that work for you.”

The first location in Los Angeles will open to the public this summer.