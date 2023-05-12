Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Shuts Down Rumors About His Health Condition

Jamie Foxx’s daughter is clearing up the confusion surrounding her father’s health condition in the wake of conflicting reports from several unofficial sources regarding his declining health.

Corinne Foxx took to her Instagram on Friday, May 12 to assure fans that Jamie is out of the hospital and doing well, despite a recently viral claim that the actor was still unresponsive and that his family and loved ones are preparing for the worst outcome.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Foxx shared in a post to her Instagram Stories with a screenshot of the report that his family is prepping to say goodbye. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

This announcement comes a full month since the last official statement on the actor’s condition when his daughter Corinne announced via social media that her father had “experienced a medical complication” and “due to quick action and great care…is already on his way to recovery.”

US actor Jamie Foxx attends the mens quater-final match between Christopher Eubanks of the US and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 30, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

RadarOnline exclusively reported on May 9 that a source close to Foxx’s team had confirmed that the actor was still hospitalized since suffering the unspecified medical event, despite his team’s public declarations that he was doing just fine.

“His friends and family are hoping for the best — but preparing for the worst,” the source reportedly shared.

The report spread quickly across social media, with no official statement from Foxx’s family or team to counteract it for several days.

Jamie Foxx has not made any public appearances since being admitted to an Atlanta hospital on April 12, 2023. As many of his Hollywood friends and collaborators showed public support and calls for prayers, the actor broke his silence via his Instagram account on May 3, posting simply “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” with no accompanying photo or video.