10 Silver Beyoncé-Inspired Looks To Wear To Your Screening Of The "Renaissance" World Tour Film

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour coming to a close means only one thing: her new film provides another chance to dress up and experience it all over again. “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” may have had its star-studded premiere already but who says you can’t have the same experience? We all remember she asked us to wear silver during Virgo season as she performed. So, we’ve compiled our favorite metallic-hued looks she’s worn to serve as inspiration for you and your friends to wear at the theaters. One standout look was from her 2006 BET Awards performance. Back then she wore a silver two-piece set that was extra short, showing off her abs. With it, she wore a pair of silver heels.

A look from the Renaissance World Tour that would be so fun to wear if you’re not one to be shy would be a silver metallic bodysuit with silver knee-high boots that she wore on her New Jersey, Warshaw, and London stops. They are all iterations of the same formula, so it’d be really easy to recreate.

Silver hats are a must whether it’s wide brim or a cowboy-styled bedazzled hat like in her Chicago and New Jersey tour stops. If you want to take up a notch and wear a gown, take a queue from Queen Bey and wear a bedazzled chainmail dress that’s form-fitting. Of course, if you’re from the Bey Hive you must already be thinking about what to wear to the film’s nationwide screenings. That’s why we picked out some looks for you to narrow down to recreate.

If you’re just starting to ideate on what to wear to one of the biggest films to attend to, keep scrolling. Take inspiration from Bey’s brilliant looks spearheaded by Shiona Turini which featured custom pieces by Balmain, Mugler, Marine Serre, Iris van Herpen, and more below.

01 Beyoncé at the 6th Annual BET Awards Getty Images

02 Beyoncé at the Renaissance World Tour In London Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

03 Beyoncé in Balmain at the Renaissance World Tour In Warsaw, Poland Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

04 Beyoncé at the Renaissance World Tour In Toronto, Ontario Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

05 Beyoncé in Marine Serre and Ruslan Baginskiy Hat at the Renaissance World Tour In Chicago, Illinois Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

06 Beyoncé in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini at the Renaissance World Tour In East Rutherford, New Jersey Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

07 Beyoncé at the Renaissance World Tour In East Rutherford, New Jersey Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

08 Beyoncé in Mugler at the Renaissance World Tour In Inglewood, California Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

09 Beyoncé in Iris van Herpen at the Renaissance World Tour in Amsterdam, Netherlands Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood