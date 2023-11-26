Getty Images

The “The Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” premiere at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California was a star-studded event. Several notable artists, actors, and industry insiders graced the red carpet in unforgettable looks. Among them, singer Victoria Monét turned heads in a striking red hooded custom dress by Theophilio styled by Kollin Carter. The flowing silhouette of the piece accentuated her body gracefully, while the bold color choice showcased her confidence. Coco Jones also radiated glamour in a regal deep purple gown that exuded elegance—the gown’s flowing train and intricate detailing of the texture made for a brilliant look. The strappy cutouts and slit at the leg were the perfect touch— the purple hue complemented her skin tone perfectly.

Normani, known for her bold style, opted for a structured blazer bodysuit. The tailored blazer accentuated her silhouette, while the cinched bodice added a sensual element. The singer also wore black tights, pointed-toe heels, and a huge diamond pendant around her neck to finish off her look.

Janelle Monáe, largely known for her eclectic fashion moments due to her longstanding stylist Mandel Korn made a statement at the high-profile event in a black and white polka dot satin gown. The playful yet sophisticated outfit featured a hood and gloves, similar to Monét’s. Monáe’s fashion moments often blur the lines between avant-garde and classic, and this outfit was no exception. The polka dots added a whimsical charm, while the hood and gloves gave it an added touch of drama. Kelly Rowland made a memorable entrance in a long silver frock with a sweetheart neckline and mermaid-like hemline. The gown’s flowing silhouette and metallic sheen exuded red carpet glamour.

Critically acclaimed actress Lupita Nyong’o graced the premier in a silver sequin blazer dress. The tailored silhouette of the blazer added a touch of structure, while the metallic hue lent an Afro-futuristic vibe to it.

There are so many more amazing looks from the likes of Lizzo to LaToya Luckett to Latavia Roberson. Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey and more also wore notable pieces to Beyoncé’s premiere. Keep scrolling to see all of the best looks.

01 World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Victoria Monét Getty Images

02 World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Coco Jones WireImage for Parkwood

03 World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Normani WireImage for Parkwood

04 World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Janelle Monáe WireImage for Parkwood

05 World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Kelly Rowland WireImage for Parkwood

06 World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Lupita Nyong’o WireImage for Parkwood

07 World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Gabrielle Union WireImage for Parkwood

08 World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts WireImage for Parkwood

09 World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Tina Knowles and Tyler Perry WireImage for Parkwood

10 World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant WireImage for Parkwood

11 World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Andra Day WireImage for Parkwood

12 World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker WireImage for Parkwood

13 World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Julez Smith WireImage for Parkwood

14 World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Michelle Williams WireImage for Parkwood

15 World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Lizzo WireImage for Parkwood

16 World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Tia Mowry WireImage for Parkwood

17 World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Latavia Roberson WireImage for Parkwood

18 World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Corey Stokes WireImage for Parkwood

19 World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Winnie Harlow WireImage for Parkwood

20 World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Marsai Martin WireImage for Parkwood

21 World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Laverne Cox WireImage for Parkwood

22 World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Lori Harvey WireImage for Parkwood

23 World Premiere Of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey WireImage for Parkwood