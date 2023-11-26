The “The Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” premiere at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California was a star-studded event. Several notable artists, actors, and industry insiders graced the red carpet in unforgettable looks. Among them, singer Victoria Monét turned heads in a striking red hooded custom dress by Theophilio styled by Kollin Carter. The flowing silhouette of the piece accentuated her body gracefully, while the bold color choice showcased her confidence. Coco Jones also radiated glamour in a regal deep purple gown that exuded elegance—the gown’s flowing train and intricate detailing of the texture made for a brilliant look. The strappy cutouts and slit at the leg were the perfect touch— the purple hue complemented her skin tone perfectly.
Normani, known for her bold style, opted for a structured blazer bodysuit. The tailored blazer accentuated her silhouette, while the cinched bodice added a sensual element. The singer also wore black tights, pointed-toe heels, and a huge diamond pendant around her neck to finish off her look.
Janelle Monáe, largely known for her eclectic fashion moments due to her longstanding stylist Mandel Korn made a statement at the high-profile event in a black and white polka dot satin gown. The playful yet sophisticated outfit featured a hood and gloves, similar to Monét’s. Monáe’s fashion moments often blur the lines between avant-garde and classic, and this outfit was no exception. The polka dots added a whimsical charm, while the hood and gloves gave it an added touch of drama. Kelly Rowland made a memorable entrance in a long silver frock with a sweetheart neckline and mermaid-like hemline. The gown’s flowing silhouette and metallic sheen exuded red carpet glamour.
Critically acclaimed actress Lupita Nyong’o graced the premier in a silver sequin blazer dress. The tailored silhouette of the blazer added a touch of structure, while the metallic hue lent an Afro-futuristic vibe to it.
There are so many more amazing looks from the likes of Lizzo to LaToya Luckett to Latavia Roberson. Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey and more also wore notable pieces to Beyoncé’s premiere. Keep scrolling to see all of the best looks.
Victoria Monét
Coco Jones
Normani
Janelle Monáe
Kelly Rowland
Lupita Nyong’o
Gabrielle Union
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts
Tina Knowles and Tyler Perry
Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant
Andra Day
Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker
Julez Smith
Michelle Williams
Lizzo
Tia Mowry
Latavia Roberson
Corey Stokes
Winnie Harlow
Marsai Martin
Laverne Cox
Lori Harvey
Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey
LeToya Luckett