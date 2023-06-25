All The Looks From The 2023 BET Awards Red Carpet

The BET Awards, aka ‘Culture’s Biggest Night,’ is officially here. Some of the biggest and brightest names in Black entertainment gathered once again at Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theatre. This year’s festivities are particularly special, as it spotlights 50 years of hip hop. And while inside the ceremony, known for its many pop culture moments, achievements in Black film, music, culture, and at large are celebrated, you know what we’re here for; the red (hot pink) carpet. The BET Awards red carpet has long been a hub for some iconic fashion looks, so it’s always an anticipated one. And this year, there were quite a few stand-out looks. Celebs like Victoria Monet, Summer Walker, and Coco Jones showed up and showed out.

Some stars opted for nostalgia, like Doechii, who channeled that y2k essence, while others went more formal or more high fashion. Flo Milli went the latter, wearing an ombre Ferragamo dress from Creative Director Maximillian Davis’ debut collection. Another standout of the night was Lil Uzi Vert, who wore a pearled jacket straight off the Louis Vuitton Mens S/S 24′ runway (Pharrell’s debut collection). Emerging music sensation Coco Jones also served off the runway, looking radiant, wearing a red sequin LaQuan Smith gown from the brand’s Spring/Summer 23 collection.

Takeaway trends of the night: there were a lot of black dresses on the pink carpet. From Latto’s pin-up old Hollywood glam and Ari Fletcher’s cut-out The Attico dress to JT’s Jean Paul Gaultier F/W 22′ couture gown — black was the color of the night. Other trends included the early Aughts/y2k influences, cut-out dresses, and lingerie-inspired gowns.

See all the looks from the pink carpet below.

