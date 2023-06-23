Home · Fashion

Our Favorite BET Awards Looks From The Past

Let's celebrate the upcoming annual awards ceremony spotlighting Black art by taking a look back at these past pop culture looks.
By ESSENCE Fashion Editors ·

Over the years, the BET Awards have served as a platform for Black excellence, with the biggest names in entertainment showcasing their style and making a lasting impression on the red carpet. From dazzling gowns to bold fashion statements, The BET Awards have always given us the best pop culture moments, including fun, memorable looks.

Lil’ Kim during The 3rd Annual BET Awards – Arrivals at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage for BET Entertainment)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 28: Rihanna speaks onstage during the 2015 BET Awards held at Microsoft Theater on June 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

These red carpet-looks exemplify the creativity, daringness, and fashion-forwardness that have come to define the BET Awards. They have not only left a lasting impact on the on-lookers but have also inspired fashion trends and influenced the industry as a whole. From Lil’ Kim’s looks to Lizzo’s, these celebrities have consistently pushed the boundaries of style and set new standards for red-carpet glamour at the BET Awards.

Here let’s revisit a few past BET Awards red carpet looks that have captivated audiences below.

