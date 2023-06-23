Our Favorite BET Awards Looks From The Past

Over the years, the BET Awards have served as a platform for Black excellence, with the biggest names in entertainment showcasing their style and making a lasting impression on the red carpet. From dazzling gowns to bold fashion statements, The BET Awards have always given us the best pop culture moments, including fun, memorable looks.

Lil’ Kim during The 3rd Annual BET Awards – Arrivals at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage for BET Entertainment)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 28: Rihanna speaks onstage during the 2015 BET Awards held at Microsoft Theater on June 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

These red carpet-looks exemplify the creativity, daringness, and fashion-forwardness that have come to define the BET Awards. They have not only left a lasting impact on the on-lookers but have also inspired fashion trends and influenced the industry as a whole. From Lil’ Kim’s looks to Lizzo’s, these celebrities have consistently pushed the boundaries of style and set new standards for red-carpet glamour at the BET Awards.

Here let’s revisit a few past BET Awards red carpet looks that have captivated audiences below.

Cassie at the 2009 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 28: Cassie attends 2009 BET Awards – Red Carpet at The Shrine Auditorium on June 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Zendaya at the 2014 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 29: Actress Zendaya attends the BET AWARDS ’14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/BET/Getty Images for BET)

Eve at the 2001 First Annual BET Awards LAS VEGAS – JUNE 19: Rapper Eve attends the First Annual BET Awards on June 19, 2001 at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Queen Latifah at the 2017 BET Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 17: Reacording Artist / Actress Queen Latifah attends the BET’s 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Brandy at the 2004 BET Awards Brandy during 4th Annual BET Awards – Arrivals at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage for BET Network)

Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2017 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 25: Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Tyrese and Mya at the 2003 BET Awards HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 24: Singer Tyrese poses backstage during the 3rd Annual BET Awards Show at the Kodak Theatre June 24, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Destiny’s Child at the 2001 BET Awards Destiny’s Child arrive during the 1st Annual BET Awards June 19, 2001 at the Paris Hotel and… (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Lil Kim at the 2003 BET Awards MIAMI – OCTOBER 13: Lil Kim arrives at The Source Hip-Hop Music Awards 2003 at the Miami Arena on October 13, 2003 in Miami, Florida. The show will air on the BET network on November 11, 2003 at 8:00 p.m. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

2022 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: (L-R) JT and Yung Miami of City Girls attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)

2017 BET Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 25: Cardi B attends the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

The 2nd Annual BET Awards – Arrivals Missy Elliott during The 2nd Annual BET Awards – Arrivals at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

Free HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 24: Free of 106 & Park attend the 3rd Annual BET Awards Show at the Kodak Theatre June 24, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The 3rd Annual BET Awards – Arrivals LisaRaye McCoy during The 3rd Annual BET Awards – Arrivals at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage for BET Entertainment)

BET Awards 2007 – Arrivals Beyonce during BET Awards 2007 – Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)