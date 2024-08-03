HomeLifestyle

9 Ways To Set Boundaries While Planning Your Wedding

"You don't owe anyone an explanation, and you don't owe them an invitation," says Brides with Boundaries founder Justina Sharp.
9 Ways To Set Boundaries While Planning Your Wedding
Getty Images
By Keyaira Boone ·

Justina Sharp is helping over 20,000 brides-to-be have the big day they want. The content creator and advice columnist founded the community Brides with Boundaries to help engaged women stand up for themselves when planning their wedding. Many frequently cave to loved ones’ requests to keep the peace. That level of agreeability costs.

“This is something that sort of stems from just being a woman,” Sharp tells ESSENCE. “We are accustomed to being nice to people, and to being friendly to people, and to being like, ‘Oh, of course,’ and then you end up with a wedding where you were supposed to have 150 guests, and now you have 300, and you’re trying to figure out how to pay for it.”

She ensures the bulk of your budget isn’t dedicated to people who haven’t seen you since you were a toddler or just happen to be on the same Slack channel. “The consequences of the niceness that society has sort of trained you in come down to you and your fiancé and your joint bank account,” she says

We asked Sharp for tips on setting boundaries on the way down the aisle. These are her recommendations.

TOPICS: 