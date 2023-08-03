Home

Poet Vivian Ayers Allen, Mother To Debbie Allen And Phylicia Rashad, Just Turned 100

Learn more about the Pulitzer Prize-nominated poet and see photos of her with her famous daughters over the years.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

A literary giant, and the mother of two indisputable icons, just celebrated her 100th birthday.

Vivian Ayers Allen is a poet and American classicist who was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize for her collection of poems entitled Spice of Dawns (1952). She also studied classical Greek as well as works on Mayan culture that she was able to translate, and has received honorary doctorates from institutions like Bennett College and Wilberforce University. Despite her own accomplishments and work, which includes being an activist, she’s known by most for being a mother. In addition to sons Hugh and Andrew Allen Jr., she’s the mom of choreographer, actress, director and producer Debbie Allen, as well as actress and dean of the College of Fine Arts at Howard University, Phylicia Rashad. Their mother has been a major support to them, often photographed with the ladies at awards shows and premieres. She also taught them, among many other things, that there were no limits to what they could do and where they could go.

This was something the stars learned when she moved them to Mexico when they were growing up in an effort to remove them from the ugliness of segregation.

“This is something I always say to parents: Take your children with you wherever you go. No matter how difficult it is. That’s how Phylicia and I have become who we are,” Debbie shared in an Instagram Live a few years ago while calling her mother a true renaissance woman. “Mommy always told us that we were children of the universe, and we had no boundaries,” she added. “Once we got to Mexico, we were able to see it.”

Phylicia has also been open about the influence of Ms. Vivian on her love of the arts.

“It was my mother who taught us choral speech; it was my mother who taught us to tumble across the living room floor. It was my mother who gave us a real appreciation for art and literature as living things, not just as something hung on the wall or placed on the shelf — an appreciation for ideas and the power of thought and human intention,” she told NPR in 2010. “My mother gave us a lot — she gave us everything.”

Ms. Vivian has certainly lived quite the life in 100 years. See a few photos of her from over the years with two of her biggest accomplishments — her daughters.

