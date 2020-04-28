We’re thankful for couples like actress Debbie Allen and former NBA player Norm Nixon, who prove that true love only gets better with time.

This week, the couple celebrated an astounding 36 years of marriage. Bringing back memories, Allen shared a throwback clip of herself and Nixon turning heads on the dance floor at their 2016 all-white party. This moment, which happened at their 32nd wedding anniversary party, is Black love personified. Time flies when you’re spending it with the one you love.

“Happy Anniversary to the love of my life, Norm,” Allen writes to her husband. “So thankful to have you as my forever dance partner. 36 years and counting, baby!”

Allen and Nixon wed on April 27, 1984 and share three children: Vivian Nichole Nixon, Norman Nixon Jr. and DeVaughn Nixon (Norm’s son from a previous relationship.)

We just love seeing these two light up. Happy anniversary you two!