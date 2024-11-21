HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Kim And Arthur Take Their Love Beneath The Waves In A Historic Underwater Wedding In Grenada

The divers made history in October as the first Black couple to wed at Grenada's Underwater Wedding Chapel.
Photo By: Arthur Daniel
By Melissa Noel ·

ST. GEORGES, Grenada — In a love story as deep as the Caribbean Sea, Kim and Arthur Miller have shown that it’s never too late to find your forever partner. They made history in October as the first Black couple to wed at Grenada‘s Underwater Wedding Chapel, solidifying their bond in a way that reflected their passion for each other and their shared love for the ocean.

As experienced divers and members of the Underwater Adventure Seekers (UAS), the oldest Black scuba diving club in the world and the founding club of the National Association of Black Scuba Divers (NABS), Kim and Arthur’s connection was forged through their mutual respect for diving and its community. Their journey to “I do” is a tale of resilience, faith, and a love for adventure.

The couple, who live in Maryland, first crossed paths in 2005 in Washington, D.C., through UAS. At the time, Arthur was married, and Kim was an acquaintance within their tight-knit diving community. In 2008, Arthur’s first wife passed away, and he honored her by spreading her ashes at sea during a NABS Summit. Ten years later, in 2018, fate brought Kim and Arthur together once more. A simple LinkedIn message led to a coffee date, which kickstarted their romance.

“I said to God, ‘You know what I’m looking for, so I’m just going to be patient and you send her to me.’ Out of the clear blue, Kim and I connected on LinkedIn. I had no idea that would be the start of everything,” says Arthur.

“Arthur is my calm in the storm,” Kim says. “From the moment we met, there was a sense of peace and understanding that felt like home.”

They dated for five years, and although Kim had hoped to marry sooner, she says their journey together has been a constant reminder that love is about patience and trusting in God’s perfect timing. “It’s rare to find a man who pursues you with such sincerity, but Arthur did. That’s how I knew he was different,” Kim shares with a smile. 

“We connected over our love for the ocean, and the more time we spent together, the clearer it became that she was my partner for life,” Arthur adds. 

He proposed to Kim in June at her condo, just the two of them present for the special moment. He got her the ring she had long dreamed of. “I told him, ‘I want an emerald ring, a three-stone ring that sparkles so much that you can see it from across the room,” she recalls. “And he delivered. It was perfect—shining brighter than I could have imagined.”

The idea of an underwater wedding was Kim’s lifelong dream, but initially, Arthur needed more convincing. “As our relationship deepened, I realized how much it meant to her,” so it didn’t take long for him to be all in for her vision.

The couple chose Grenada for its breathtaking marine life, commitment to eco-tourism, and the unique charm of Grenada’s Underwater Wedding Chapel. Kim’s dream came to life at this one-of-a-kind underwater venue in Grand Mal, St. George, near the renowned Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park.

Kim and Arthur’s wedding was a beautiful celebration of love, unity, and adventure, set against the serene backdrop of Grenada’s turquoise waters. Every detail reflected their shared passion for the sea, from the fashionable wetsuits donned by the bridal party to the elegant faux flower bouquets carried by the bridesmaids. A bubble salute added an ethereal touch as the couple exchanged vows, while a shell cradling their rings atop a bed of pink bougainvilleas—the national flower of Grenada—brought a vibrant local charm. Encircled by a formation of their closest friends, each of them Black scuba divers, the couple’s underwater ceremony was as symbolic as it was beautiful. Above and below the surface, it was a wedding unlike any other—a true testament to love’s ability to flourish in extraordinary places.

“I dreamt of an underwater wedding for years, but I never realized just how meaningful it would be,” Kim says.

Keep reading to see how this couple turned their vision into reality, dive deeper into their love story, and see the magic of their extraordinary wedding day in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

