Bridal Bliss: Kim And Arthur Take Their Love Beneath The Waves In A Historic Underwater Wedding In Grenada

Photo By: Arthur Daniel

ST. GEORGES, Grenada — In a love story as deep as the Caribbean Sea, Kim and Arthur Miller have shown that it’s never too late to find your forever partner. They made history in October as the first Black couple to wed at Grenada‘s Underwater Wedding Chapel, solidifying their bond in a way that reflected their passion for each other and their shared love for the ocean.

As experienced divers and members of the Underwater Adventure Seekers (UAS), the oldest Black scuba diving club in the world and the founding club of the National Association of Black Scuba Divers (NABS), Kim and Arthur’s connection was forged through their mutual respect for diving and its community. Their journey to “I do” is a tale of resilience, faith, and a love for adventure.

The couple, who live in Maryland, first crossed paths in 2005 in Washington, D.C., through UAS. At the time, Arthur was married, and Kim was an acquaintance within their tight-knit diving community. In 2008, Arthur’s first wife passed away, and he honored her by spreading her ashes at sea during a NABS Summit. Ten years later, in 2018, fate brought Kim and Arthur together once more. A simple LinkedIn message led to a coffee date, which kickstarted their romance.

“I said to God, ‘You know what I’m looking for, so I’m just going to be patient and you send her to me.’ Out of the clear blue, Kim and I connected on LinkedIn. I had no idea that would be the start of everything,” says Arthur.

“Arthur is my calm in the storm,” Kim says. “From the moment we met, there was a sense of peace and understanding that felt like home.”

They dated for five years, and although Kim had hoped to marry sooner, she says their journey together has been a constant reminder that love is about patience and trusting in God’s perfect timing. “It’s rare to find a man who pursues you with such sincerity, but Arthur did. That’s how I knew he was different,” Kim shares with a smile.

“We connected over our love for the ocean, and the more time we spent together, the clearer it became that she was my partner for life,” Arthur adds.

He proposed to Kim in June at her condo, just the two of them present for the special moment. He got her the ring she had long dreamed of. “I told him, ‘I want an emerald ring, a three-stone ring that sparkles so much that you can see it from across the room,” she recalls. “And he delivered. It was perfect—shining brighter than I could have imagined.”

The idea of an underwater wedding was Kim’s lifelong dream, but initially, Arthur needed more convincing. “As our relationship deepened, I realized how much it meant to her,” so it didn’t take long for him to be all in for her vision.

The couple chose Grenada for its breathtaking marine life, commitment to eco-tourism, and the unique charm of Grenada’s Underwater Wedding Chapel. Kim’s dream came to life at this one-of-a-kind underwater venue in Grand Mal, St. George, near the renowned Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park.

Kim and Arthur’s wedding was a beautiful celebration of love, unity, and adventure, set against the serene backdrop of Grenada’s turquoise waters. Every detail reflected their shared passion for the sea, from the fashionable wetsuits donned by the bridal party to the elegant faux flower bouquets carried by the bridesmaids. A bubble salute added an ethereal touch as the couple exchanged vows, while a shell cradling their rings atop a bed of pink bougainvilleas—the national flower of Grenada—brought a vibrant local charm. Encircled by a formation of their closest friends, each of them Black scuba divers, the couple’s underwater ceremony was as symbolic as it was beautiful. Above and below the surface, it was a wedding unlike any other—a true testament to love’s ability to flourish in extraordinary places.

“I dreamt of an underwater wedding for years, but I never realized just how meaningful it would be,” Kim says.

Keep reading to see how this couple turned their vision into reality, dive deeper into their love story, and see the magic of their extraordinary wedding day in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 You, Me and the Sea Kim, a first-time bride at 58, could hardly contain her excitement as her wedding day finally arrived on October 26. “I’ve waited my whole life for a love like this,” she shares with a smile. “I’m so glad this day is here,” she adds, ready to take the plunge. The theme of the day, “You, Me, and the Sea: Our Dive Into Forever,” beautifully reflected the couple’s adventurous love story. ESSENCE was right there with them, aboard a catamaran, sailing alongside them and their guests toward a one-of-a-kind underwater venue in Grenada, setting the stage for a wedding that would make history as well as unforgettable memories. Photo By: Byron E. Small Courtesy Kim Terrell-Miller and Arthur Miller

02 02 Taking the Plunge For Love… Literally Kim looked beautiful in her white wetsuit, accented with pink detailing, a white turban adorned with flowers, and shimmering silver trim. Over her wetsuit, she wore a classic white high-low dress with intricate embroidery. Arthur, 63, looked equally sharp in his tuxedo-style wetsuit, complete with a tie and a white and blue boutonnière, symbolizing the deep connection between him, Kim, and the ocean they both cherish.



Photo By: Arthur Daniel

03 03 The Bridal Party The three bridesmaids, all fellow divers, and UAS members donned pink and black wetsuits, each carrying elegant faux flower bouquets in soft shades of pink. The three groomsmen were equally stylish in black and blue wetsuits, completing the coordinated look. Every bridal party member holds a special place in Kim and Arthur’s diving community, which made their support on this monumental day even more meaningful. With careful attention to the pressure in their tanks and the right amount of weight to stay at the ideal depth, this dedicated group ensured the ceremony could unfold seamlessly beneath the waves.



Photo By: Byron E. Small Courtesy Kim Terrell-Miller and Arthur Miller

04 04 A Swim Up the Aisle Kim was escorted by her “godfather in scuba,” as she calls him, a longtime mentor from the Underwater Adventure Seekers. He swam her up the aisle to Arthur, who dived in first and was awaiting his bride, creating a poignant moment that blended tradition with the couple’s shared love for diving. She and Arthur then joined hands for their big moment. Their vows, printed on laminated pages to withstand the water, were clear for all to see and perfectly encapsulated their love story.



Photo By: Arthur Daniel For The Grenada Tourism Authority

05 05 The Underwater Chapel The Grenada Underwater Chapel offered a breathtaking backdrop, with coral lining the aisle, soft bubbles rising to the surface, and gentle currents flowing around them. In this surreal setting, Kim and Arthur shared their first photo as a married couple beneath the chapel’s arch, framed by branches of coconut palms adorned with vibrant pink bougainvilleas on either side. It was indeed a picture-perfect moment. Photo By: Arthur Daniel For The Grenada Tourism Authority

06 06 The Bubble Salute Pictured is the unique underwater moment where Kim and Arthur’s bridal party released a flurry of bubbles as the couple exchanged their vows. The bubbles rose gently to the surface, adding a whimsical touch to the ceremony and symbolizing the joy and love surrounding the couple. It was a memorable display that enhanced the atmosphere of an already unique underwater wedding.



Photo By: Arthur Daniel For The Grenada Tourism Authority

07 07 A Seaside Kiss After their unforgettable underwater ceremony, Kim and Arthur made their way back to shore, where they shared a beautiful seaside kiss as husband and wife. The backdrop of Grenada’s serene coastline provided the perfect setting for this intimate moment, marking the beginning of their journey together.

08 08 Mr. and Mrs. Miller The newlyweds were officially introduced as Mr. and Mrs. Miller at their reception at the Royalton Grenada. After exchanging their wetsuits for traditional wedding attire, Kim and Arthur celebrated their love with family and friends who traveled to the island to celebrate with them.

09 09 Seaside Themed Sweetness Kim and Arthur’s wedding cake beautifully represented their ocean theme, with its light blue color reflecting the vibrant waters surrounding them. The cake was decorated with subtle sea-inspired accents, tying in perfectly with the couple’s underwater ceremony. As they shared the first slice, their smiles were as sweet as the moment, marking yet another memorable chapter in their unique love story. The cake, simple yet elegant, was a perfect finishing touch to a day full of adventure and love.



