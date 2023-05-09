Stars Go “Under The Sea” Glam For ‘The Little Mermaid’ Blue Carpet Premiere

Celebs took a trip “Under The Sea” on Monday, May 8 in support of the highly anticipated live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. The film, which sees Halle Bailey as the new headstrong mermaid princess Ariel, opens on May 26, but had its world premiere in Los Angeles – bringing out the stars, their families, and Disney Princess enthusiasts.

Star sightings included the princess herself, Halle Bailey, her doting sister Chlöe, fellow princess Anika Noni Rose, the Bailey sisters’ Grown-ish co-stars Trevor Jackson and Marcus Scribner, and more. Take a look at the stars who hit the blue carpet for the big premiere.

Halle Bailey HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Halle Bailey HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Halle Bailey attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Halle Bailey Getty Images

Chloe Bailey US singer Chloe Bailey arrives for the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on May 8, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Chloe Bailey HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Chloe Bailey attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Marsai Martin HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Marsai Martin attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Marsai Martin HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Marsai Martin attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Anika Noni Rose HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Anika Noni Rose attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Daveed Diggs US actor Daveed Diggs arrives for the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on May 8, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Tamera Mowry-Housley HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Tamera Mowry attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Tamera Mowry-Housley, Tia Mowry HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Tamera Mowry-Housley, Ariah Housley, Cairo Hardrict, Tia Mowry HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: (L-R) Tamera Mowry, Ariah Talea Housley, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, and Tia Mowry attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kelly Rowland HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Kelly Rowland attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Kelly Rowland HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Kelly Rowland attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kulture Cephus, Offset, Kalea Cephus HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: (L-R) Kulture Kiari Cephus, Offset, and Kalea Marie Cephus attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Ryan Destiny HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Ryan Destiny attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kyla Pratt HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Kyla Pratt attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Lyric Kai Kilpatrick, Kyla Pratt, Liyah Kilpatrick HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Kyla Pratt (C), Lyric Kai Kilpatrick and Liyah Kilpatrick attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Marcus Scribner HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Marcus Scribner attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Trevor Jackson HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Trevor Jackson attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Skai Jackson HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Skai Jackson attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kenya Moore, Brooklyn Daly HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Kenya Moore and Brooklyn Doris Daly attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kheris Rogers HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Kheris Rogers attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Yvette Nicole Brown US actress Yvette Nicole Brown arrives for the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on May 8, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)