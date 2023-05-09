Home · News

Stars Go "Under The Sea" Glam For 'The Little Mermaid' Blue Carpet Premiere

Kelly Rowland, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Marsai Martin, Chloe Bailey, and more stars were on hand for Halle Bailey's big night
By Rivea Ruff ·

Celebs took a trip “Under The Sea” on Monday, May 8 in support of the highly anticipated live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. The film, which sees Halle Bailey as the new headstrong mermaid princess Ariel, opens on May 26, but had its world premiere in Los Angeles – bringing out the stars, their families, and Disney Princess enthusiasts.

Star sightings included the princess herself, Halle Bailey, her doting sister Chlöe, fellow princess Anika Noni Rose, the Bailey sisters’ Grown-ish co-stars Trevor Jackson and Marcus Scribner, and more. Take a look at the stars who hit the blue carpet for the big premiere.

