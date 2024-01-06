The Best Red Carpet Looks At ‘The Book of Clarence’ Los Angeles Premiere

On Friday evening a bevy of Black Hollywood stars showed up to celebrate the release of The Book of Clarence. Hosted at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures acts from the film were present for the special debut including LaKeith Stanfield, Alfre Woodard, David Oyelowo, and more. Even though the new year has just kicked off, style stars were kicking things into high gear.

Kelly Rowland looked exquisite in a golden encrusted bodysuit and blazer look designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. The beloved Niecy Nash arrived in a head-turning pink suit worn with a matching top. Teyana Taylor kept things semi-casual with a look entirely by Tokyo James, our favorite part of her outfit was her glittery trousers. Doja Cat was also there, she wore pieces brimming with eccentricity: a black cut-out jumpsuit and a matching oversized Luar jacket with sky-high black leather boots.

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Karrueche Tran wore an elegant red and black gown by Khosrov. Actress Anna Diop dropped by the premiere in a striking orange Gucci mini dress accentuated with hundreds of jewels. Another favorite look was Yvonne Orji’s cape-esque cream dress which was paired with matching boots.

The men delivered quite a few delightful looks too. David Oyelowo wore a sky-blue leather suit by Amiri. And LaKeith Stanfield was wearing an aesthetically pleasing cream-patterned suit from Pharrell Williams and Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection. His outfit was topped off with a black beret.

Each of the key looks from yesterday evening was delightful. Some looks were inventive, while others were classic. Either way, the red carpet provided a moment for stars to showcase how they are kicking off the year in style.

Below you’ll find the best red carpet outfits from The Book of Clarence Los Angeles premiere.

