The Best Event Looks This Week

We’re back with the hottest looks from this week’s events including picks from the Luar and emcee launch party which absolutely slayed. Guests like fellow designers Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, and Taofeek Abijako of Head Of State, and model and singer Oyinda were dressed to the nines for the celebratory affair. The singer wore a black skirt set with slits on both legs and a matching bra top while the designers opted for more casual looks with Abijako in a Meji Meji T-shirt and baggy jeans and Thompson in a faux leather chocolate brown button-down. One of the creators, Uniekue, for the reimagined Ana bag wore a pleated tennis skirt and a tank top with black boots. The piece she designed was also a part of her ‘fit.

Farfetch’s Beat 010: Hip Hip 50 launch party was a star-studded affair. The event was hosted by hip hop legends Timbaland and Nas who were dressed like the cool OGs they are. Nas opted for a casual cool ‘fit with a fitted neutral tan fitted hat, a printed chocolate brown and cream satin button down, and tan pants finished off with an icy gold watch. Timbaland let us know that denim on denim is a forever thing with his look. He wore a dark wash denim jacket with incredible contrast stitching and baggy jeans with a printed denim bucket hat. He wore a graphic T-shirt underneath and posed like the hip hop star he is.

Multi-hyphenate Vashtie Kola was also rocking the denim on denim trend in a light blue set with wide-leg pants, a cropped jacket, and a yellow bra top underneath. The three coolest trio of chefs in town, Ghetto Gastro, came to stunt at the Farfetch event in some slick looks. Pierre Serrao wore a skeleton-printed button-down with black bottoms, and Lester Walker kept it cool and casual by wearing a graphic T-shirt and light-wash denim finishing off with snake-printed boots. Jon Gray wore a black T-shirt with a black pair of cargo utilitarian pants.

Get into the cool kid looks of the week to find inspiration to recreate some of these looks below.

01 Oyinda At The LUAR X emcee Launch Party Alizayuh

02 Kristy Baez, Enga Dominigue, And Sera Aminata At The LUAR X emcee Launch Party Alizayuh

03 Uniekue At The LUAR X emcee Launch Party Alizayuh

04 Taofeek Abijako, Gabriel Ruja, and Uyi Omorogbe At The LUAR X emcee Launch Party Alizayuh

05 Uyi Omorogbe At The LUAR X emcee Launch Party Alizayuh

06 Edvin Thompson At The LUAR X emcee Launch Party Alizayuh

07 Pierre Serrao, Lester Walker, And Jon Gray At The FARFETCH BEAT 010: Hip Hop 50 Launch with Nas, Futura, and 12on12 Sansho Scott (BFA), courtesy of FARFETCH

08 Kimberly Drew At The FARFETCH BEAT 010: Hip Hop 50 Launch with Nas, Futura, and 12on12 Sansho Scott (BFA), courtesy of FARFETCH

09 Timbaland At The FARFETCH BEAT 010: Hip Hop 50 Launch with Nas, Futura, and 12on12 Sansho Scott (BFA), courtesy of FARFETCH

10 Nas At The FARFETCH BEAT 010: Hip Hop 50 Launch with Nas, Futura, and 12on12 Sansho Scott (BFA), courtesy of FARFETCH

11 Vashtie Kola At The FARFETCH BEAT 010: Hip Hop 50 Launch with Nas, Futura, and 12on12 Sansho Scott (BFA), courtesy of FARFETCH

12 Tomi Adeyemi At The FARFETCH BEAT 010: Hip Hop 50 Launch with Nas, Futura, and 12on12 Sansho Scott (BFA), courtesy of FARFETCH