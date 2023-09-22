Getty Images

London, Paris, and Milan Fashion Weeks are renowned for showcasing the crème de la crème of global fashion. The best event looks this week are coming mostly from abroad. Looks from afterparties, dinner events, and more were on our radar, so we had to share. At the Neiman Marcus Group Awards, Lori Harvey wore a brown ‘fit to reflect the fall weather. Her high-waisted trousers and cropped sheer blouse showed just enough of her washboard abs. TV host and author Ziwe took a cue from Harvey in her all-brown matching set for the Miu Miu aftershow. She wore long white cutout sandals to top off her look.

At the Burberry aftershow, actress Gabrielle Union wore a colorful printed dress with a cowl neck detail. Tennis superstar Venus Williams also attended the Miu Miu dinner and aftershow in a black embellished denim jacket and a gray Miu Miu utility style dress with a pair of knee-high black boots. At the K.NGSLEY show, designer Brandon Blackwood showed support in an earth green jacket and trousers with a matching Kendrick bag from his eponymous brand. Fashion editor, Naomi Elizée wore a gray jacket, red sweater, black nylon skirt, and Maison Margiela Tabi boots to the show.

If you’re looking for outfit inspiration for an event to replicate or are just plain curious as to what the celebs and fashion girls are wearing, keep scrolling.

01 Ziwe At The Miu Miu Dinner and Aftershow PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 07: Ziwe attends the Miu Miu dinner and aftershow party at Gigi Parisas part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear F/W 2023- 2024 on March 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

02 Isan Elba At The Perfect X Valentino Party LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Isan Elba attends the Perfect X Valentino LFW party at 1 Hotel Mayfair on September 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Perfect X Valentino)

03 Adwoa Aboah Burberry Summer 2024 After Party LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Adwoa Aboah attends the Burberry Summer 2024 after party during London Fashion Week on September 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)

04 Gabrielle Union Burberry Summer 2024 After Party LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Gabrielle Union attends the Burberry Summer 2024 after party during London Fashion Week on September 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)

05 Jordyn Woods At The Perfect X Valentino Party LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Jordyn Woods attends the Perfect X Valentino LFW party supported by Belvedere Vodka at 1 Hotel Mayfair on September 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Perfect X Valentino)

06 Naomi Campbell At The Luigi & Iango Exhibition Opening MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 21: Naomi Campbell attends the Luigi & Iango Unveiled Exhibition Opening at Palazzo Reale on September 21, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luigi & Iango)

07 Gabriella Karefa-Johnson At The Miu Miu Dinner and Aftershow PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 07: Gabriella Karefa Johnson attends the Miu Miu dinner and aftershow party at Gigi Parisas part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear F/W 2023- 2024 on March 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

08 Venus Williams At The Miu Miu Dinner and Aftershow PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 07: Venus Williams attends the Miu Miu dinner and aftershow party at Gigi Parisas part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear F/W 2023- 2024 on March 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

09 Lori Harvey At The Neiman Marcus Group Awards Lori Harvey at the Neiman Marcus Group Awards champagne toast on March 5, 2023, at La Suite Girage in Paris, France. (Photo by François Goizé/WWD via Getty Images)

10 Sabrina Elba At The Neiman Marcus Group Awards Sabrina Elba at the Neiman Marcus Group Awards champagne toast on March 5, 2023, at La Suite Girage in Paris, France. (Photo by François Goizé/WWD via Getty Images)

11 Pierrah At The Alexander McQueen After Party PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: Pierrah attends the afterparty for the Alexander McQueen AW23 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 4, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Alexander McQueen)

12 David Lipford, Jordan Randall, Tony Jermin At The K.NGSLEY Presents Collection 2: K.NGSLEY’s School for Girls David Lipford, Jordan Randall, Tony Jermin

13 Candace Marie At The K.NGSLEY Presents Collection 2: K.NGSLEY’s School for Girls Candace Marie

14 Anthony Prince, Brandon Blackwood, Jose Lapaz, Naomi Elizee At The K.NGSLEY Presents Collection 2: K.NGSLEY’s School for Girls Anthony Prince, Brandon Blackwood, Jose Lapaz, Naomi Elizee