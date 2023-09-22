Home

The Best Event Looks This Week

From Lori Harvey at the Neiman Marcus Group Awards to looks from the K.NGSLEY front row, these are the best event looks of the week.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

London, Paris, and Milan Fashion Weeks are renowned for showcasing the crème de la crème of global fashion. The best event looks this week are coming mostly from abroad. Looks from afterparties, dinner events, and more were on our radar, so we had to share. At the Neiman Marcus Group Awards, Lori Harvey wore a brown ‘fit to reflect the fall weather. Her high-waisted trousers and cropped sheer blouse showed just enough of her washboard abs. TV host and author Ziwe took a cue from Harvey in her all-brown matching set for the Miu Miu aftershow. She wore long white cutout sandals to top off her look. 

At the Burberry aftershow, actress Gabrielle Union wore a colorful printed dress with a cowl neck detail. Tennis superstar Venus Williams also attended the Miu Miu dinner and aftershow in a black embellished denim jacket and a gray Miu Miu utility style dress with a pair of knee-high black boots. At the K.NGSLEY show, designer Brandon Blackwood showed support in an earth green jacket and trousers with a matching Kendrick bag from his eponymous brand. Fashion editor, Naomi Elizée wore a gray jacket, red sweater, black nylon skirt, and Maison Margiela Tabi boots to the show.

If you’re looking for outfit inspiration for an event to replicate or are just plain curious as to what the celebs and fashion girls are wearing, keep scrolling.

