The Best Event Looks This Week: Fashion Week Edition

New York Fashion Week is infamous for utter chaos but even more than that, the best after parties. Writers, editors, stylists, and more are probably drained from just attending events alone. One event follows another so closely that sometimes you lose track of the days. However, the one constant amid all these occurrences is their fashion. From edgy all black ‘fits to vibrant, colorful, and textured ones. Editors and celebs alike went all out for the events of the week. There was the Luar show’s front row that stunned in high-fashion garments, the launch of fashion girl Marjon Carlos‘s podcast with Cashapp “Your Favorite Auntie,” and the U.S. launch of beauty brand Botanic Pretti5 .

Amidst her guests, Carlos definitely shined the brightest at her event. She wore a full look by her good friend and designer Christopher John Rogers. The trousers were super wide legged and and had a gorgeous sheen. Her top was black with orangey-red stitching and floral print. Guests like designer Brandon Blackwood, and curator Jonathan Gardenhire, and jewelry designer Bernard James all got the memo on wearing sheer fabrics and floral motifs.

At Luar’s front row show there were looks served by rappers Gunna, Flo Milli, and musicians like Moses Sumney and Ian Isaiah wore high fashion looks in either all black or neutral tones. Gunna’s fashions has been the talk of the town as of late and it’s because he’s eating. He wore a black leather jacket and a ripped crop top underneath with tight pants and a belt to finish off the look. Flo Milli’s dress was a tan cutout dress that showed off the rapper’s curves effortlessly.

The U.S. launch of beauty brand Pretti5 had guests like editors and influencers in the mix. Guests wore colorful looks all the way down to neutrals.

