Brandon Blackwood Releases New Zodiac Collection 

Brandon Blackwood

New York-based designer Brandon Blackwood is set to launch the most coveted bags of the year, the Zodiac Collection. From Libra to Virgo, there’s a bag for everyone’s chart. The collection is an ode to the nameplate necklace, a New York staple. The Daphne bag comes in Black Nylon and Oil Leather with a gold plated crystal rhinestone-adorned zodiac sign as the buckle. All 12 zodiac signs are showcased in the nameplate design as a tribute to Blackwood’s passion for bold jewelry.

This bag is sure to be a viral moment in fashion as we all love to pull up a zodiac chart. You might as well embrace the effects of your signs. Whether you’re a fire sign or a water sign, this collection is fitting for any kind of person. The bags are sleek with an added splash of character with the name plates. It’s the perfect way to nod at nostalgia and move forward into the future.

Blackwood is known to be meticulous with his design process, stopping at nothing until he gets the perfect product and this collection is no exception. Each hardware clasp on the bags are made individually. You can shop the collection on the Brandon Blackwood app for a seamless shopping experience and access other exclusive in-app drops. This is definitely going to sell out so get your bags while you can. It’s the perfect gift for any of your favorite signs in your life.

The Brandon Blackwood Name Plate Daphne will be available for presale on the Brandon Blackwood App for pre-order from August 4th to August 11th. Prices range from $225 to $300. Orders will ship by the end of November 2023.