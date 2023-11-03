The Best Event Looks Of Week

BFA

The best looks of the week came from three New York-based events. Things kicked off with Kelela’s red and black Ferragamo coat and matching hair paired with a simple black dress and Ferragamo angular mules, fashion writer Marjon Carlos wearing a sweetheart neckline denim jumpsuit and red pointed toe shoes and a Ferragamo bag. More looks from the Italian luxury house’s Autumn/Winter 2023 sunglasses launch were from director Jeremy O. Harris in a black leather patent pants set with a pair of rimless rectangular shaped Ferragamo sunglasses, model Imani Randolph wore wide-leg jeans, a pair of black flats with a long matching top and a zip-up jacket.

At the Jaeger-LeCoultre “Reverso Stories” exhibition artists, curators, and art lovers alike came to the function ready for photos to be taken of them. Curator of her eponymous gallery, Hannah Traore wore a black textured suit with a cropped top underneath, accessorized with a large gold heart pendant, her signature glasses, and a pony hair printed handbag. Actor Aldis Hodge also opted for black suit and dressed it down with a button up.

The dynamic duo of art director and artist Corey Chenier and Mario Horne knew that light-wash denim was the right move for the night. Denim has long been a formal yet informal thing to wear when at a gallery opening (or most New York City-based events). Chenier opted in for a full Canadian suit while Horne wore a pair of jeans with a waist cutout and matching denim paneled shoes with a black T-shirt and a long coat.

Fashion brand Tanya Taylor celebrated its ten-year anniversary and did so in style at The Carlyle in New York City. Fashion insiders like editor Tshesmeni Leonard, stylist Solange Franklin, and model Tricia Akello all attended in chic ensembles. Leonard wore a satin black halter-style dress with a leather tote and heeled boots while Franklin wore a cream-colored cinched satin blazer top with straight-leg blue jeans, white boots, and a matching white mini bag. Model Akello took queues from Leonard in a black button-down satin dress paired with patent leather boots.

These stylish individuals could give you some inspiration on event looks to try out during the fall season’s tendency for inside events, dinners, and gallery and museum exhibitions.

