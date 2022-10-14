Aldis Hodge Is Devoted To Transforming The Image Of Black Men On-Screen 

With a career that spans three decades, Aldis Hodge has been a pillar of Black representation in Hollywood for years. The actor got his start in the ’90s and hasn’t taken his foot off the gas since. After smaller parts throughout his childhood and teen years, Hodge got a breakout role in Leverage at age 21. Since then, he’s captivated us in projects like Underground, Hidden Figures, The Invisible Man and City on a Hill. A true leading man, he has an ability to reinvent himself and take up space in Hollywood that can’t be understated.

“For me, the ambition is to continually change the perspective [on] and the approach to the identity of Black men and Black people fully,” says Hodge, 36. “That’s something that we, the community, need—so that we can maintain and control the professional narrative and affirm our value in Hollywood. We’re not sitting here waiting on a call. We’re creating that avenue of opportunity for ourselves.”

For the One Night in Miami actor, this means taking on roles that will have an impact well beyond the screen. “I like to do projects with substance—anything that has real value outside of entertainment and moves the needle forward, in terms of equitable job acquisition when it comes to us. I love any and everything creative and nontraditional.”

In Black Adam, based on the DC Comics character and due for release this October, Hodge’s turn as Hawkman, aka Carter Hall, alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson means ushering in a new era for Black superheroes when they are still few and far between.

“I was very honored to be a part of it, just because it’s not something I would ever have seen for myself,” he admits. “Introducing the Justice Society and giving new life to the DC [Extended] Universe with these story lines, it’s going to be insane. Director Jaume Collet-Serra has a great eye and a great understanding of storytelling. People are not yet ready for what this is going to do.”

Hawkman is an archaeologist—and a modern-day reincarnation of an ancient Egyptian prince who has lived many lives. Putting on that incredible gravity-defying Nth metal suit for the first time was exhilarating for Hodge. “It’s hard to explain in words,” he says. “It is the culmination of childhood dreams, verified right there in the flesh—and you get to a place where you’re saying, This is happening. This is really going down.”

Recognizing the significance of the role for longtime Black Adam fans, as well as curious newcomers, Hodge dove into the comics for research— and leaned on Johnson for support. “We have a grand responsibility to represent, which is going to be amazing for kids watching this,” he says. “It’s telling them, ‘You belong in a position of success. You belong in a position of creative freedom.’ There’s a great deal of value that comes from that message. It’s why I loved playing this role—and why I hope to continue playing this role for years to come.”

This article appears in the September/October 2022 issue of ESSENCE magazine on newsstands now.