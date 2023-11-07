The Best Dressed Celebrities At The 2023 CFDA Awards: Mary J. Blige, June Ambrose, And More

Getty Images

Last night’s 2023 CFDA Awards hosted at the Museum of Natural History in New York City turned the spotlight on the top American talent who are serving up innovative designs, accessories, and more. The lauded winners which included Serena Williams who walked away with the Icon Award also included Rachel Scott of Diotima. Scott won American Emerging Designer of the Year–her attention to detail and whimsical take on knitwear did not go unnoticed. Williams wore custom Thom Browne to the ceremony. The evening kicked off with red carpet appearances by celebrities who were donning designers of the moment spanning Christopher John Rogers to Diotima.

Some celebs opted for pieces that didn’t feel overdone, others went all out. The theme of the evening felt like it ethered into laidback territory for quite a few. Known for her stunning red carpet looks, Mary J. Blige shined in a glitzy black Christian Siriano see-through number. Her dress was emblazoned with hundreds of tiny crystals. June Ambrose, a fashion titan wore one of our favorite numbers of the evening, a spectacular gown by Bibhu Mohapatra. Ayo Edibiri arrived in a floor-length silk Loewe gown that perfectly fit the actress.

A particular look that stood out included Teyana Taylor who donned a gleaming Christopher John Rogers set. The pieces were comprised of a collared top that featured rainbow-colored buttons and a skirt with a dramatic train. Elsewhere, Ayesha Curry made a statement in a maroon hand-crocheted dress by Diotima equipped with intricate detail–Aurora James stunned in a similar design in black. Jordyn Woods took a baby pink Azeeza frock for a spin–and she nailed it.

With Anne Hathway serving as the host of the night (she wore Ralph Lauren) winners included the Womenswear Designer of the Year award which went to Catherine Holstein (Khaite). Mary J. Blige as previously reported presented a hip hop tribute to the uber-talented director Hype Williams, sponsored by New Era. Edibiri and Prabal Gurung presented the American Accessory Designer of the Year went to The Row. Willy Chavaria was crowned the American Menswear Designer of the Year. And Jonathan Anderson was honored with the International Designer of the Year award for his work at J.W. Anderson and Loewe

Bold looks ensued throughout the momentous night–nominees who we feel still are making a mark include Brandon Blackwood and Stuart Vevers of Coach. Both were up for American Accessory Designer of the Year.

Keep scrolling for a closer look at the best-dressed celebrities at the 2023 CFDA Awards.

01 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards Mary J. Blige in Christian Siriano Getty Images

02 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards Serena Williams in Thom Browne Getty Images

03 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards June Ambrose in Bibhu Mohapatra Getty Images

04 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards Teyana Taylor in Christopher John Rogers Getty Images

05 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards Aurora James in Diotima Getty Images

06 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards Saweetie in Cult Gaia FilmMagic

07 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards Stephanie Horton FilmMagic

08 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards Jordyn Woods and Azeeza Khan in Azeeza FilmMagic

09 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards Ayo Edibiri in Loewe FilmMagic

10 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards Ayesha Curry in Diotima Getty Images

11 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards Aleali May FilmMagic

12 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards Ziwe FilmMagic

13 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards Quinta Brunson in Tanya Taylor FilmMagic

14 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards Kai Newman and Rachel Scott in Diotima FilmMagic

15 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards Lori Harvey in Luar FilmMagic

16 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards Bethann Hardison in Gucci FilmMagic

17 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards Rosario Dawson in Mara Hoffman FilmMagic