Photos Of Thandiwe Newton And Her Kids Over The Years

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: (L to R) Ripley Parker, Thandiwe Newton and Nico Parker attend a dinner to celebrate the appointment of Nico Parker as new global ambassador for Lancôme on September 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lancôme)

Motherhood makes Thandiwe Newton see herself differently. The beauty, who is a proud mom of two daughters, Ripley and Nico (a fellow actress and recent Lancome ambassador by the way), and a son named Booker, said that when she looks in the mirror, she sees her kids, and it makes her proud.

“I look in the mirror and I realize that I look a bit like my children and that makes me love myself,” she told Extra in 2022. “I look at my mom and I look in the mirror and I see me… It makes me love me more than I did before, so that’s a gift for me and the gift that I give them.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Nico Parker and Ripley Parker attend a dinner to celebrate the appointment of Nico Parker as new global ambassador for Lancôme on September 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lancôme)

She probably also sees herself in her kids because they’re her doppelgangers! The starlet shares her children with Ol Parker (the two split in 2022), and the Scorpion sign has said so many beautiful, insightful things over the years about being a parent. That includes waxing poetically about uplifting Ripley, now 23, and Nico, 20.

“I want my girls to feel empowered. That’s the most important thing,” she said. “I think as a mom it’s important to teach your children that they’re extraordinary, powerful beings. Your job is to keep the path clear so there is nothing they can trip up on.”

We also can’t get enough of the gem she shared about treating your kids in a certain way so that they won’t put up with foolishness out in the world.

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: Actress Thandie Newton and son Booker Jombe attend the the 6th Annual L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade on September 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation)

“Respect your children. Treat them like the person you most admire on earth. I really mean that as a way of life. If you treat your children with respect, then they will learn to respect themselves,” she said. “I can’t think of a better thing to let your kid out into the world with than self-respect. How your child feels about him or herself will dictate how they allow themselves to be treated by other people.”

Say that! The Emmy winner and November baby has done many great things, but you’d be hard-pressed to hear her say any of those things beat out the role of mother. Check out some sweet photos of the mama bear with her brood over the years.

01 01 2006 Thandie Newton during Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation A Time For Heroes Celebrity Carnival – Inside in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Wolfson/WireImage)

02 02 2006 Thandie Newton and daughter during “Brasil Brasileiro” – London Premiere at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London, Great Britain. (Photo by Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage)

03 03 2009 LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 14: Thandie Newton and children attend the World Premiere of Fantastic Mr Fox and the Opening Gala ofThe Times BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Leicester Square on October 14, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

04 04 2015 Thandie Newton, Booker Jombe Parker (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

05 05 2016 UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 05: Actress Thandie Newton, husband Ol Parker and children Ripley Parker and Nico Parker attend the opening of “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 5, 2016 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

06 06 2018 LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 16: Ripley Parker, Ol Parker, Thandie Newton and Nico Parker attend the World Premiere of “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” at Eventim Apollo on July 16, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

07 07 2019 British actress Thandie Newton (R) and daughter Ripley Parker pose on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 10, 2019. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

08 08 2019 LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 11: Nico Parker and Thandie Newton attend the premiere of Disney’s “Dumbo” at El Capitan Theatre on March 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

09 09 2019 LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 21: Nico Parker and Thandie Newton attend the ‘Dumbo’ European premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on March 21, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

10 10 2019 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 06: Nico Parker (L) and Thandie Newton attend Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood at The H Club Los Angeles on August 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)