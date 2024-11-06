HomeLifestyle

Photos Of Thandiwe Newton And Her Kids Over The Years

The award-winning star couldn't deny her children if she tried. Triplets! See images of Thandiwe with her brood, including daughters Ripley and Nico, and son Booker.
Photos Of Thandiwe Newton And Her Kids Over The Years
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: (L to R) Ripley Parker, Thandiwe Newton and Nico Parker attend a dinner to celebrate the appointment of Nico Parker as new global ambassador for Lancôme on September 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lancôme)
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Motherhood makes Thandiwe Newton see herself differently. The beauty, who is a proud mom of two daughters, Ripley and Nico (a fellow actress and recent Lancome ambassador by the way), and a son named Booker, said that when she looks in the mirror, she sees her kids, and it makes her proud.

“I look in the mirror and I realize that I look a bit like my children and that makes me love myself,” she told Extra in 2022. “I look at my mom and I look in the mirror and I see me… It makes me love me more than I did before, so that’s a gift for me and the gift that I give them.”

Photos Of Thandiwe Newton And Her Kids Over The Years
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Nico Parker and Ripley Parker attend a dinner to celebrate the appointment of Nico Parker as new global ambassador for Lancôme on September 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lancôme)

She probably also sees herself in her kids because they’re her doppelgangers! The starlet shares her children with Ol Parker (the two split in 2022), and the Scorpion sign has said so many beautiful, insightful things over the years about being a parent. That includes waxing poetically about uplifting Ripley, now 23, and Nico, 20.

“I want my girls to feel empowered. That’s the most important thing,” she said. “I think as a mom it’s important to teach your children that they’re extraordinary, powerful beings. Your job is to keep the path clear so there is nothing they can trip up on.”

We also can’t get enough of the gem she shared about treating your kids in a certain way so that they won’t put up with foolishness out in the world.

Photos Of Thandiwe Newton And Her Kids Over The Years
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: Actress Thandie Newton and son Booker Jombe attend the the 6th Annual L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade on September 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation)

“Respect your children. Treat them like the person you most admire on earth. I really mean that as a way of life. If you treat your children with respect, then they will learn to respect themselves,” she said. “I can’t think of a better thing to let your kid out into the world with than self-respect. How your child feels about him or herself will dictate how they allow themselves to be treated by other people.”

Say that! The Emmy winner and November baby has done many great things, but you’d be hard-pressed to hear her say any of those things beat out the role of mother. Check out some sweet photos of the mama bear with her brood over the years.

TOPICS: 