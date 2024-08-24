HomeFashion

Tems’ Bodycon Moments That Are Defining Her Style Legacy

The Grammy Award-winning singer has always been a fashion "It" girl, known for her bold and iconic style choices.
COVENTRY, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Tems attends the MOBO Awards 2021 at The Coventry Building Society Arena on December 05, 2021 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Tems is heavenly gorgeous, and this is a testament to her outstanding work as an artist. Her soothing voice, soft girl persona, dreams, and expressive style all contribute to the beauty she offers to the world.

Speaking of style, Tems has come a long way. From her very first songs, ‘Mr Rebel’ and ‘Try Me’; she established the rhythm of her desired style, both in sound and fashion. She had the intention that with time, she would achieve her style goals. Those who witnessed her early years could envision her dreams. Her early style days were a conscious stylish awakening: the clear message was she wanted comfort, and it didn’t matter which clothing, she was good putting on a leopard print jumpsuit, a denim crop paired with a denim jacket, a massive blazer, or just a shirt and a jacket to give that elaborate comfort. Her accessorizing was loud, she loved bold jewelry that always went along with her minimalist makeup looks. 

In her recent interview with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for ESSENCE Magazine’s September/October 2024 issue (on stands August 26th), Tems mentioned that she is a style experimenter who loves trying new things. She emphasized that her style heavily relies on her inner creativity rather than the outside world. She finds it important to continually push her style evolution forward by exploring new things and not sticking with what she already knows. Tems also credited her stylist, Dunsi, who is also her friend, for helping her on this style journey, stating that Dunsi is always there in her ‘come-correct moments’ and has styled some of Tems’s most controversial and memorable looks.

Her first being at the 95th Oscars Award where she wore a cloud-esque structured gown from the Ukrainian designer Lever Couture that was said to have been obstructing viewers behind her. Though the incident sparked a benign outrage and funny commentary, Tems did clear the air. 

But she has also had other wow moments, like her MET gala debut, where Dunsin styled her in a custom Robert Wun dress made of a black feather corset and a collared gown train, accessorized with majestic gloves and a feathery headpiece— leaving a breathtaking moment on the audience. Or the time at this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards, where at the red carpet, she had photographers screaming ‘holy smokes’ in what would now become her signature pose; a graceful waist-twist to the side. She was clad in a black lace gown detailed with thick dark furs at the hem and the sleeves by Maison Alaia and a very exquisite minimalist hair twist. 

Bodycon seems to be her favorite at the moment, and she has had several mixes of it, especially with laces and strong sequin embellishment. In essence, Tems’ style embodies boldness, allowing her to make a strong statement at an event or exude a feminine charm that is enigmatic and leaves a lasting impression on her audience.

