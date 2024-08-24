Tems’ Bodycon Moments That Are Defining Her Style Legacy

COVENTRY, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Tems attends the MOBO Awards 2021 at The Coventry Building Society Arena on December 05, 2021 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Tems is heavenly gorgeous, and this is a testament to her outstanding work as an artist. Her soothing voice, soft girl persona, dreams, and expressive style all contribute to the beauty she offers to the world.

Speaking of style, Tems has come a long way. From her very first songs, ‘Mr Rebel’ and ‘Try Me’; she established the rhythm of her desired style, both in sound and fashion. She had the intention that with time, she would achieve her style goals. Those who witnessed her early years could envision her dreams. Her early style days were a conscious stylish awakening: the clear message was she wanted comfort, and it didn’t matter which clothing, she was good putting on a leopard print jumpsuit, a denim crop paired with a denim jacket, a massive blazer, or just a shirt and a jacket to give that elaborate comfort. Her accessorizing was loud, she loved bold jewelry that always went along with her minimalist makeup looks.

In her recent interview with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for ESSENCE Magazine’s September/October 2024 issue (on stands August 26th), Tems mentioned that she is a style experimenter who loves trying new things. She emphasized that her style heavily relies on her inner creativity rather than the outside world. She finds it important to continually push her style evolution forward by exploring new things and not sticking with what she already knows. Tems also credited her stylist, Dunsi, who is also her friend, for helping her on this style journey, stating that Dunsi is always there in her ‘come-correct moments’ and has styled some of Tems’s most controversial and memorable looks.

Her first being at the 95th Oscars Award where she wore a cloud-esque structured gown from the Ukrainian designer Lever Couture that was said to have been obstructing viewers behind her. Though the incident sparked a benign outrage and funny commentary, Tems did clear the air.

But she has also had other wow moments, like her MET gala debut, where Dunsin styled her in a custom Robert Wun dress made of a black feather corset and a collared gown train, accessorized with majestic gloves and a feathery headpiece— leaving a breathtaking moment on the audience. Or the time at this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards, where at the red carpet, she had photographers screaming ‘holy smokes’ in what would now become her signature pose; a graceful waist-twist to the side. She was clad in a black lace gown detailed with thick dark furs at the hem and the sleeves by Maison Alaia and a very exquisite minimalist hair twist.

Bodycon seems to be her favorite at the moment, and she has had several mixes of it, especially with laces and strong sequin embellishment. In essence, Tems’ style embodies boldness, allowing her to make a strong statement at an event or exude a feminine charm that is enigmatic and leaves a lasting impression on her audience.

01 01 Tems at the 2021 MOBO Awards COVENTRY, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Tems attends the MOBO Awards 2021 at The Coventry Building Society Arena on December 05, 2021 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

02 02 Tems at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival 2022 ACCRA, GHANA – SEPTEMBER 24: Tems performs on stage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra on September 24, 2022 in Accra, Ghana. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

03 03 Tems at the 2022 BMI London Awards LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 03: Tems attends the 2022 BMI London Awards at The Savoy Hotel on October 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BMI London Awards)

04 04 Tems at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 25: Tems attends day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

05 05 Tems at the 2022 Powerhouse NYC NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 29: Tems attends Powerhouse NYC on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

06 06 Tems at the 2023 ELLE style Awards LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 05: Tems attends the ELLE Style Awards 2023 at The Old Sessions House on September 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

07 07 Tems at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Tems attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

08 08 Tems at the 2023 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Tems attends The 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images)

09 09 Tems at the 2023 One Music Festival ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Singer Tems performs onstage on Day 2 of 2023 ONE MusicFest at Piedmont Park on October 29, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

10 10 Tems at the 2024 BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend LUTON, ENGLAND – MAY 25: Tems performs at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024 on May 25, 2024 in Luton, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

11 11 Tems at the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards Tems at Billboard Women In Music 2024 held at YouTube Theater on March 6, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)