Summer Entertainment Preview: 14 Must-See Art Exhibitions

While the beauty of Black art shines year-round, this summer brings about some amazing work from your favorite creatives.
Zanele Muholi: Eye Me. Photo Courtesy of SFMOMA
Visual art has always been a thing to behold. Whether it is painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media or the like, the aesthetic of each piece tells a story that can resonate in unique ways depending on the viewer. This summer, Black art has a heavy presence across the country, so you can enjoy a powerful exhibition or two regardless of your location.

Hollywood is a hotbed for creativity. With establishments such as the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the California African American Museum, Gagosian, The Broad and more, artists from all over the world have exhibited their work in this iconic city. For the next few months, travelers as well as locals can check out Mickalene Thomas’ All About Love, Simone Leigh’s self-titled show, and Those Were the Days, a collection of art from Blitz Bazawule. 

On the East coast, galleries such as Pace and the Brooklyn Museum host exhibits featuring Adam Pendleton and The Dean Collection from Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys, bringing together the many mediums that art consists of. With Washington DC being a hub of history, the Smithsonian is also a great place to view some thought-provoking pieces from some of the most revered artists in the world.

If you’re looking for some great art, here are 14 must-see exhibitions to check out this summer.

