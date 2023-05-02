Home · News

Style Stars Link Up: Take A Peek Inside the Met Gala 2023

From Lizzo's performance to private toasts and convos, take a look at candid snaps from inside the highly exclusive fashion fundraising gala
Style Stars Link Up: Take A Peek Inside the Met Gala 2023
By Rivea Ruff ·

The stars descended on NYC in droves on May 1, as the Metropolitan Museum of Art held its annual fashion gala, inviting entertainers and popular figures across industries to don their wildest and most over-the-top interpretations of this year’s theme/exhibit: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.”

Naturally, stars honored the late former creative director of Chanel with lots of black and white looks, tweed, and pearls – even some (quite literal!) odes to his beloved cat, Choupette.

Style Stars Link Up: Take A Peek Inside the Met Gala 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Doja Cat and Cardi B attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

See these, and more candid snaps of the stylish, star-studded night below:

TOPICS: 