Style Stars Link Up: Take A Peek Inside the Met Gala 2023

The stars descended on NYC in droves on May 1, as the Metropolitan Museum of Art held its annual fashion gala, inviting entertainers and popular figures across industries to don their wildest and most over-the-top interpretations of this year’s theme/exhibit: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.”

Naturally, stars honored the late former creative director of Chanel with lots of black and white looks, tweed, and pearls – even some (quite literal!) odes to his beloved cat, Choupette.

Doja Cat and Cardi B

See these, and more candid snaps of the stylish, star-studded night below:

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky

Mary J. Blige, Janelle Monáe

Teyana Taylor, Lizzo

Dwyane Wade, Russell Westbrook

Yung Miami, Diddy

Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat

Brian Tyree Henry

Lil Nas X, Labrinth

Julius Tennon, Viola Davis

Lizzo

Erika Woods, Wendell Pierce

Keke Palmer, Quinta Brunson

Ice Spice

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Idris Elba

Mary J. Blige

Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Stormzy

Tems

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Russell Westbrook

Keke Palmer, Quinta Brunson, Yara Shahidi

Anok Yai

Pusha T and Stefon Diggs

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and Quinta Brunson