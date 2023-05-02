North West And Puma Sabti Curry Were By Their Moms' Side For The Met Gala Festivities

Getty

Although it was fashion’s biggest night, two starlets stole the show amongst entertainment’s brightest stars and tastemakers. Fashion icons Erykah Badu and Kim Kardashian West’s mini-me’s Puma Curry and North West made a grand and fashionable first-time appearance during the evening with their mothers. Although Badu was mainly unrecognizable on the red carpet in her custom Marni ensemble due to a white headpiece that covered her face, 18-year-old Curry looked stunning in her revealing, bejeweled, Josephine Baker-inspired outfit. Even though it was Curry’s first Met Gala with her superstar mom, she’s known for several public appearances with Badu, like their 2023 Vogue editorial shoot, a duet performance of a beautiful rendition of Badu’s classic song “Time’s A Wastin” from her album Mama’s Gun mixed with Moonchild’s “All The Joy on Good Morning Texas, and not to mention the countless adorable twinning pictures on social media.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Kim Kardashian and North West are seen leaving the Ritz Hotel on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Next, we had budding star North West with her mother, Kim Kardashian. West is coming into her own as a mini fashion icon and TikTok influencer. Although she didn’t make a red-carpet appearance, as she’s not 18, she was spotted with her mother leaving the swanky New York City Ritz-Carlton Hotel on the way to the event. The nine-year-old looked chic in her tweed blazer, a string of pearls, and a small Chanel purse necklace. She even played a small role in helping to keep her mother’s Schiaparelli look together. “I wanted just to be dripping in pearls. Some popped off, and I told my daughter to grab them all. They were real pearls, and she was putting them all in her purse,” says Kim Kardashian during her Vogue red-carpet interview. This mother-daughter moment proves to be a full-circle one for the pair, as it comes precisely ten years after Kardashian attended her first Met Gala while pregnant with North.

Whether stepping out on the red carpet in support of their mom or helping to escort her to an event, these celebrity daughters know when to own the spotlight.