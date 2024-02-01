HomeFashion

The Best Street Style At Copenhagen Fashion Week

The Euro tour of Fashion Week continues with a stop at the chic, colorful city of Copenhagen.
Fashion Week abroad is still ensuing with Copenhagen as its latest stop. The street style for this Fall/Winter 2024 season includes fur coats, brown-toned monochromatic outfits, and splashes of vivid color. Copenhagen’s street style throughout the year tends to be studied widely as it’s filled  with limitless inspiration. And this season is no exception. 

A slew of different aesthetics fill the Scandi streets with trends borrowed from the guys like ties and oversized suiting. Other trends like a fuzzy long or short coat and shearling coats made an appearance in between shows. Chic attendees on-the-go in minimalist outfits were also spotted in hues including tans and browns. Long wool coats accessorized with a big scarf, a handbag, and chunky gold earrings were a go-to for fashion insiders who wanted a toned-down look. The other spectrum of monochromatic outfits were filled with buttery yellows, pastel oranges, and muted red. Some arrived for presentations in stark white outfits with fuzzy boots and pops of red in the form of accessories. 

Maximalism was played with in exciting ways too. One look was reminiscent of Erykah Badu’s style: a large straw top hat with a wide brim accessorizing a sheer deep yellow top, a black and white coat, and distressed denim jeans. Another look leaned more into streetwear with baggy jeans tucked into leather-heeled boots, a pink fur jacket, and a cropped graphic T-shirt. Some braved the cold for the sake of fashion like one attendee who donned a bralette underneath a vintage-style printed coat with fur trim.

To get some inspiration from the colorful attendees at Copenhagen Fashion Week, keep scrolling. 

