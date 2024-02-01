The Best Street Style At Copenhagen Fashion Week

Getty Images

Fashion Week abroad is still ensuing with Copenhagen as its latest stop. The street style for this Fall/Winter 2024 season includes fur coats, brown-toned monochromatic outfits, and splashes of vivid color. Copenhagen’s street style throughout the year tends to be studied widely as it’s filled with limitless inspiration. And this season is no exception.

A slew of different aesthetics fill the Scandi streets with trends borrowed from the guys like ties and oversized suiting. Other trends like a fuzzy long or short coat and shearling coats made an appearance in between shows. Chic attendees on-the-go in minimalist outfits were also spotted in hues including tans and browns. Long wool coats accessorized with a big scarf, a handbag, and chunky gold earrings were a go-to for fashion insiders who wanted a toned-down look. The other spectrum of monochromatic outfits were filled with buttery yellows, pastel oranges, and muted red. Some arrived for presentations in stark white outfits with fuzzy boots and pops of red in the form of accessories.

Maximalism was played with in exciting ways too. One look was reminiscent of Erykah Badu’s style: a large straw top hat with a wide brim accessorizing a sheer deep yellow top, a black and white coat, and distressed denim jeans. Another look leaned more into streetwear with baggy jeans tucked into leather-heeled boots, a pink fur jacket, and a cropped graphic T-shirt. Some braved the cold for the sake of fashion like one attendee who donned a bralette underneath a vintage-style printed coat with fur trim.

To get some inspiration from the colorful attendees at Copenhagen Fashion Week, keep scrolling.

01 01 Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – JANUARY 30: A guest wears earrings,a fluffy faux fur coat, a white shirt, a blue tie with printed patterns, a black bag, a black slit skirt, blue high heels pointed shoes, outside Rolf Ekroth, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 30, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

02 02 Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – JANUARY 29: A guest is wearing brown pants, a white fur coat, and a grey hat during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 29, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

03 03 Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – JANUARY 30: A guest wears black shearling jacket, mini skirt, black bag outside Aeron during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 30, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

04 04 Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – JANUARY 30: A guest wears a white ribbed wool hood, a brown full look, an oversized jacket , a cardigan, long skirt, a leather bag, outside Lovechild 1979, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 30, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

05 05 Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – JANUARY 30: A guest wears sunglasses, a blue bras, a gray and black long winter coat with fluffy parts and printed geometric patterns in yellow and orange, a belt, blue denim jeans pants, pointed shoes, outside Lovechild 1979, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 30, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

06 06 Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – JANUARY 30: A guest wears a brown oversized puffer jacket , a black bag, a pleated skirt, knee high leather boots, outside Lovechild 1979, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 30, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

07 07 Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – JANUARY 31: A guest wears pink hoody, orange bomber jacket, pink Louis Vuitton bag outside Mfpen during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 31, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

08 08 Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – JANUARY 30: Amaka Hamelijnck wears white scarf, jacket, red Prada bag, beige skirt, fur boots outside Lovechild 1979 during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 30, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

09 09 Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – JANUARY 30: Fia Hamelijnck wears fur hat, button shirt with graphic print outside Lovechild 1979 during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 30, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

10 10 Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – JANUARY 30: Mona M. Ali wears white bucket hat, beige blazer, skirt, black gloves, bag outside Remain during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 30, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

11 11 Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – JANUARY 30: A guest wears hooded fur coat outside Remain during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 30, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

12 12 Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – JANUARY 30: A guest wears blue jeans, a knitted long sweater, a black and white fur coat, and a very tall brown hat outside Rolf Ekroth during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 30, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

13 13 Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – JANUARY 30: A guest wears black long shoes, a white crop top, a pink fur coat, and a white Louis Vuitton bag outside Rolf Ekroth during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 30, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

14 14 Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – JANUARY 30: A guest wears a brown coat, white bag, and a black and white scarf outside Rolf Ekroth during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 30, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

15 15 Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – JANUARY 30: Fia Hamelijnck wears pink wide shorts, white tights, pale blue fur coat, and brown fur boots outside Rolf Ekroth during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 30, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

16 16 Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – JANUARY 30: A guest wears a pastel ale yellow pullover, an orange long coat, a red bag, a dress, outside Aeron, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 30, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

17 17 Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – JANUARY 30: Loicka Grace wears earrings, a beige oversized scarf, a long dress with long sleeves, black leather bag, socks, brown leather shoes, outside Aeron, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 30, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

18 18 Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – JANUARY 31: Julia Sonali Aagaard wears a brown long coat, brown shoes, and a brown bag outside The Garment during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 31, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

19 19 Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – JANUARY 31: Amaka Hamelijnck wears white teddy jacket, dress with floral print, green bag outside Stine Goya during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 31, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)