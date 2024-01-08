Every Fur Coat Trend Worth Knowing To Spice Up Your 2024 Wardrobe

Getty Images

There’s something about a fur or leopard print jacket cascading in glamour that excites us. Think old Hollywood red carpets. Other winter coat trends we’d noticed before include thick puffer coats and maxi wool coats, but if you want that touch of extravagance, a fur or leopard coat is the answer. The winter season is the perfect time to try a new, go-to dramatic coat. We saw an uptick in the trend on the Fall/Winter 2024 runways like at Max Mara, Michael Kors, and Bally’s presentations. We predict these standout coats aren’t going anywhere. Seeing Cardi B on the runway in a blue Balenciaga coat seemed to solidify that fur coats will prevail in 2024. The trend might seem overly done but, in the new year turning heads is a resolution worth trying to tackle.

A fur or leopard print coat doesn’t have to read gaudy either, this should be a chic and elevating addition to your everyday winter wardrobe. Reaching for a coat like that should be second nature, never a second guess, that’s why we’re keying in on ways you can incorporate fur and bold prints like leopard print into your winter wardrobe.

Below, if you’re on the hunt for a fur or leopard print jacket, we’re sharing the best ways to take looks from the runway to your office. Or perhaps you will wear your new pieces to an event post-work after you’ve been glued to your laptop at home all day long.

Try Out A Cropped Fit

NEW-YORK, USA – FEBRUARY 15: A model walks the runway during the Michael Kors Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on February 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Fur coats don’t have to be strictly worn in an oversized fit. You can style one similar to the Michael Kors runway look above for an on-the-go office look. Pair it warm turtleneck, a skirt, and knee-high boots. With each of these pieces combined, you’ve created a classic outfit. You can also opt for a T-shirt, a pair of your favorite jeans, and a cropped fur coat if you have an event to go to.

Embrace A Classic Teddy

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 23: A model walks the runway during the Max Mara Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion show as part of the Milan Fashion Week on February 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Teddy jackets are making a comeback and we couldn’t be happier. This tonal look from Max Mara (shown above) is the perfect example of how to wear a fuzzy teddy coat. They can be just as stylish as those long fur coats if you’re strategic. Try layering a brown jumpsuit with a turtleneck underneath or brown trousers and a brown top-—leather lace-up hi-top boots could top off this look. You could also try styling a teddy coat with a brown leather blazer underneath with a brown printed skirt to add even more texture and dimension.

Lean Into Animal Print

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Animal-printed fur, especially leopard, is making a comeback in 2024. Stella McCartney’s F/W 2023 show gives us a glimpse of an oversized knit sweater covered in animal print. If you want to turn heads, try styling a leopard print coat or knit piece with a scarf in the same print. You can also try an animal print coat with a solid white or black outfit underneath to let the coat make a statement. And if you want to just keep it casual try a T-shirt or turtleneck, a sleek pair of trousers, and all-white low-top sneakers.