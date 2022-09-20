4 Times Cardi B Got Real About Money

Cardi B has made us fall in love with her over the years through hilarious social media takes on everything from Penn Badgley to her love of Chick-Fil-A. But more than that, she also takes to her digital audience to share her thoughts on more serious issues: namely money.
In a recent Instagram live discussion, she shared her thoughts on the pending recession in 2023.
“Why is it far-fetched for me to know finance when I have a business, pay taxes and own stocks? You gotta know about money to maintain it (sic).”
She’s not wrong–less than 25% of high school students in the U.S. have access to a personal finance course through their, according to a recent report from nonprofit Next Gen Personal Finance. And the pending recession she spoke on? Yea, it’s highly likely.
The probability of a recession over the next 12 months is 47.5%, up from 30% in June, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists reported by the outlet.
Cardi’s concern over the pending recession is just one of the important money conversations she’s taken to social media, and we’re listening. Here are a few others.
01
She spoke about soaring housing costs
Inflation has driven housing costs up dramatically and Cardi has taken note. In an Instagram live discussion earlier this month, she shared her frustrations with her followers, letting them know she’s helping her cousin find a place.
“There’s no motherf–king inventory when it comes to homes,” Cardi B said. “Nobody’s gonna try to sell their f—king homes. I was looking at some areas. The way that the prices soar up…like how are people surviving? I want to know. My family and my friends, they’re so grateful to have me, but it’s just like, what happens to people who don’t have a me?” the rapper said.
“All these promises are being made, but living is unbearable,” she added later in the video. Cardi B reshared the video on Twitter last Saturday after one of her followers captured the footage.
02
She questioned the government over tax-payer dollar allocation
In a since-deleted 2018 Instagram post, the savvy musician asked the government “Uncle Sam, I want to know what you’re doing with my fucking tax money. “The government is taking 40% of my taxes.” She then pointed the gaping holes in the tax allocation process.
“When you donate to a kid from a foreign country, they give you updates of what they’re doing with your donation,” Cardi B said.
She complained that, despite how much she spends on taxes, prisons are underfunded and “there’s still rats on the damn trains” in New York.
03
She encouraged financial education
Although the rapper left college to pursue music, she has always touted the importance of education to her, particularly financial literacy. Along with economics, Cardi shared she’d like to get a degree
in political science to understand US power structures and how they everyday citizens’ lives.
04
She’s advised against living above your means
Although she’s one of the most successful musicians in the industry, she’s never been one to stray away from her street smart roots. Cardi has shared on multiple occasions that despite her luxurious wardrobe, she mixes high with low, never passes up a good discount and loves to make her money work for her.