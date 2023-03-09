Star Gazing: Venus Williams, Kerry Washington, Lori Harvey, & More At Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week wrapped up the long, drawn-out, but exhilarating event that is fashion month. With so many events, runways, and afterparties, we know those celebrity teams are some of the best in the industry because everyone in the season looked phenomenal. From the models on and off the runway, Zaya Wade’s debut, Zendaya’s trendsetting looks, and new season trends approaching, Paris Fashion Week was one for the books. All the starlets this season opted for a casual glam that caught the eyes of paparazzi and fans alike. Cutouts, bodycon dresses, sheer fabrics, all-black ensembles, leather trenches, and tailored suiting all made an appearance on our favorites this season.

Take a look at what our favorite supermodels, actresses, and popstars wore at Paris Fashion Week below.

Anok Yai at Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 07: Model Anok Yai is seen wearing a black leather jacket, black shirt, black hoodie, black pants and mini-bag outside the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week F/W 2023 on March 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Jeremy Pope at Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 01: Jeremy Pope attends the Balmain Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Balmain)

Zazie Beetz at Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: Zazie Beetz wears a black long dress with cut out details, white bag and shoes, outside Chloe, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell at Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: Naomi Campbell attends the Loewe Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe)

Sabrina Dhowre Elba at Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the Elie Saab Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Jourdan Dunn at Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: Jourdan Dunn wears diamond choker, a black fake fur jacket, a black bra, black pants, black shiny leather gloves and a black leather handbag, outside Elie Saab show, during Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Lori Harvey at Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Lori Harvey attends the Valentino Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Venus Williams at Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Venus Williams wears a black shiny leather shoulder-off / large belted short dress, a pale gray wool long coat, black lace print pattern legging pants, a red shiny leather embossed LV monogram pattern handbag from Louis Vuitton, beige fabric and black platform soles laces ankle boots from Louis Vuitton, outside Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Jaden Smith at Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Jaden Smith attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams at Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Men’s Creative Director of Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Zendaya at Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Zendaya wears gold and diamond pendant necklaces, a black bra underwear, a beige with black zebra print pattern suede jacket from Louis Vuitton, matching beige with black zebra print pattern suede shorts from Louis Vuitton, a black shiny leather large belt, a black with white embroidered LV monogram pattern handbag from Louis Vuitton, matching beige with black zebra print pattern suede block heels knees boots from Louis Vuitton , outside Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024, on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Ciara at Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Singer Ciara is seen wearing black transparent dress, faux fur jacket outside Dundas during the Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024 : Day Eight on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Indya Moore at Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 06: Indya Moore attends the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Pavillon des Invalides on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

FKA Twigs at Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) FKA Twigs attends the Chanel Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Nico Parker at Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 07: Nico Parker attends the Chanel Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

H.E.R at Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Singer Gabriella Wilson aka H.E.R attends the Chanel Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Zoe Saldana at Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 07: Zoe Saldana attends the Chanel Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Ziwe at Paris Fashion Week PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 07: Ziwe attends the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)