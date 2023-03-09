Home · Fashion

Star Gazing: Venus Williams, Kerry Washington, Lori Harvey, & More At Paris Fashion Week

From supermodels and actresses to R&B stars, these celebrities took Paris Fashion Week by storm in style.
Paris Fashion Week wrapped up the long, drawn-out, but exhilarating event that is fashion month. With so many events, runways, and afterparties, we know those celebrity teams are some of the best in the industry because everyone in the season looked phenomenal. From the models on and off the runway, Zaya Wade’s debut, Zendaya’s trendsetting looks, and new season trends approaching, Paris Fashion Week was one for the books. All the starlets this season opted for a casual glam that caught the eyes of paparazzi and fans alike. Cutouts, bodycon dresses, sheer fabrics, all-black ensembles, leather trenches, and tailored suiting all made an appearance on our favorites this season.

Take a look at what our favorite supermodels, actresses, and popstars wore at Paris Fashion Week below.

